Much loved Nigerian skit maker Oga Sabinus has commented on the picture of a little girl Ekon, who shares uncanny looks and walking steps with him

Reacting to the picture, which was shared by popular blogger Tunde Ednut, Sabinus simply wrote ‘Stray Bullet’

The skit maker’s comment has further stirred funny reactions as some fans urged him to go and claim the child

Nigerian talented comedian and skit maker Mr Funny, known as Oga Sabinus, has finally commented on the picture of a little girl named Ekon, who looks and walks like him.

Recall that Legit.ng had earlier reported how a man shared a picture of his daughter as he wondered why she was walking like the skit maker.

Tunde Ednut shares a picture of Sabinus and a little girl.

The picture went viral on social media, with some netizens stirring funny reactions.

Sabinus react to picture

Popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut recently shared the picture of the girl and Sabinus on his timeline as he also asked his followers if the girl looks like Sabinus.

Sharing the collage picture of Sabinus and the little girl, Tunde Ednut wrote in his caption:

“Them say this pikin resemble Sabinus, na true?”

Commenting on the picture, Sabinus wrote;

“Stray bullet."

See his post below:

Netizens react as Sabinus comments on picture of the little girl who looks like him

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

jamie_tunz7:

"@mrfunny1_ na she be the real Sabi girl no deh too like talk..."

real_vickyboi:

"@mrfunny1_ na your pikin Oga ."

beejay_foxx:

"@mrfunny1_ go claim your pikin man."

officialagos:

"@mrfunny1_ sabinus, come forward otell us the story behind this ."

_basil247:

"@mrfunny1_ Na your baby abi no be your baby ? . But the little girl is Beautiful sha."

simoneycash:

"@mrfunny1_ Sabinus, this is your daughter Sabina, investor, it's like you don invest in another person business."

