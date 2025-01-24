Aproko Doctor and Nedu Wazobia FM have competed by engaging in 50 press-ups at an event recently

The two were able to compete the task, but fans still picked a winner between the two of them after seeing the video

Fans also shared their take about the two as they discussed in the comments section of the post

Popular Nigerian online medial expert, Aproko Doctor, real name Chinonso Egemba and On Air personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, professionally known as Nedu, have sparked massive reactions over what they both did at an event.

The medical expert, who had a brain surgery years ago, was seen competing with the podcaster at an event.

The two were told to do 50 press-ups, and they went to the stage to compete together.

The event anchor, Anita Alaire Afoke Asuoha, aka Real Warri Pikin, was seen counting from number one to fifty for the two celebrities on the stage.

Fans also joined in counting while Nedu and Aproko Doctor were doing the press-ups on the stage.

Nedu struggles at a point

At a point, the podcaster, who fought with actress Yvonne Jegede was struggling to complete his task.

Though he started well and was very active along the away, but towards the end, he became weak and struggled to finish the task.

Aproko Doctor on the other hand didn't show any sign of weakness but was able to live by the examples of what he has been preaching online.

He did the press-ups effortlessly while taking a few glances at his competitor beside him.

Fans were impressed that the media expert could lead by example, as many were ready and eager to drag him if he couldn't complete his task.

How fans reacted to Nedu's video

Reactions have trailed the video of Aproko Doctor and Nedu on stage. Here are some of the comments below:

@_cruzzgram:

"Omoh!We need to keep fit and be healthy, heavy shout-out to Akroko doctor for being a teacher by example. And also big shout-out to big bros Neduwazobia ...He is still a special type of man."

@welcome_to_2026:

"Aproko doctor was more balanced. Nedu dey use he podcast energy dey push up."

@scepter_x:

"If you can’t do 200 push ups as a man, kindly change your name to Nkechi."

@sammy.6.9:

"Nedu one kpai for there oooo, him try sha."

@_telkulla:

"That guy on white just dey use the other guy strength do push e never use e own at all."

Qofficialkwesi_jessy:

"I'm here with my stomach facing up."

@godson_tommy:

"Omo I just did 10 and I’m breathing like a dog ."

@hardey_damolah:

"If not for caption we wouldn't have noticed Nedu was tired at the end."

Nedu speaks about money ritual

Legit.ng had reported that the Media personality had shared his view about money ritual and the people who do it go about it.

While speaking to his colleagues, Nedu explained how the ritual works and added that it involves dragging money from the future.

The media personality's explanation about money ritual has triggered comments, especially on X.

