Jay Jay Okocha has denied the viral reports, claiming he demanded the dissolution of the NFF board

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder admitted that shortcomings are within the NFF, but he emphasised the importance of structures

Okocha was said to have blasted the NFF over the appointment of Malian tactician Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles head coach

Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha has denied reports that he called on the sack of the entire board of the Nigeria Football Federation.

The media space was awash with reports that the former national team captain blasted the NFF for appointing Eric Chelle as the Super Eagles coach.

It was further claimed that he called for the dissolution of its board and that he alleged that politicians were running the country's football.

Jay Jay Okocha has denied reports that he called for the dissolution of the NFF board. Photo: Gokhan Kavak.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking on Lagos Talks FM, the mercurial midfielder branded the reports as baseless, as he expressed concern over the virality of the reports.

Jay Jay said, as per Vanguard:

“I didn’t grant any interview. I don’t know why the person that wrote that story quoted me.”

“If you want to talk to me, you can call me. We might have similar opinions on certain things, but let it come from me.”

The 51-year-old admitted that shortcomings are within the NFF, but he emphasised the importance of structures.

According to him, the federation cannot just be dissolved, even if the administration is not delivering results.

“Even if you know that things are wrong in the NFF, you cannot say they should dissolve the NFF Board. There is a process; they are elected."

Okocha disclosed that he has a very good rapport with key officials in the NFF, and he would direct his grievance to them if he has concerns.

He stressed that he would rather reach out to them privately rather than channelling his thoughts through the media.

The former Bolton Wanderers captain added:

“I am close to (Ibrahim) Gusau, Victor (Ikpeba), Garba (Lawal) and (Augustine) Eguavoen and being a football person, if I have anything to say, I’ll reach out and talk to them.

“I don’t have to communicate to them through the press. If I talk to them and they don’t listen or don’t see value in what I’m saying, then I can go public.”

A number of NFF officials were teammates with Jay Jay Okocha, Nigeria’s 1994 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad.

Okocha and Victor Ikpeba were members of the Nigerian Dream Team that won gold medal at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games.

Source: Legit.ng