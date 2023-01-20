Entertainer and celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut has taken over the internet as he celebrates yet another birthday

The celebrant flooded his Instagram page with videos from different locations in and out of Nigeria where fans and lovers would be gathering to celebrate him

Guests at the venues also stand the chance to win cash prizes with a lucky winner set to return home with a brand-new car at the Lagos venue

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut has been lovingly celebrated by friends and industry colleagues on the occasion of his birthday.

The entertainer clocked a new age on Friday, January 20, and like previous celebrations, Ednut is using the day to give back to society in his little way.

Videos from Tinde Ednut's birthday parties. Photo: @mufasatundeednut

An excited Ednut took to his Instagram page with videos showing updates from different parts of Nigeria where fans and supporters have gathered to celebrate him.

Interestingly, many supporters in countries such as India, the UK and America are also celebrating the Nigerian blogger.

Check out videos showing the meal prep at some of the venues below:

Another video shared by Ednut captured party guests gathered at his birthday venue in Lagos. Also spotted in the video is a brand-new car waiting to be won by a lucky attendee.

Watch video below:

Also celebrating Ednut, comedian Funny Bros caused a scene on the streets of Abia as he sprayed money into the air and hailed the celebrant in a video.

Watch below:

Social media users react

gylliananthonette said:

"During birthdays, na people day receive gift but you day give gift...May this year be your best ever."

thebadboywave said:

"Omo 1 person birthday see locations I will never be poor in my life Happy birthday Tunde."

leeeymarrh said:

"This is more like giving back to the society .. may God keep helping you."

nkechi_blessing_sunday said:

"Shey you no go contest like this ."

obaksolo said:

"See Love❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @funnybroscomedy your craze na another level God bless u."

Nkechi Blessing gets free N500k from anonymous man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing took to social media with a screenshot of her encounter with a fan.

The individual slid into Nkechi's Instagram DM and offered to give her N500k just to fuel her vehicle.

Social media users who reacted 'knocked' the actress for sharing the news even after the man begged her not to post.

Source: Legit.ng