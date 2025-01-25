Leon Aderemi Balogun has openly stated his desire to return to the Nigerian national team this year

Balogun, who last played for the Super Eagles in 2022, said he is not retired and could still feature

The Rangers defender has clarified his words after they received backlash from Nigerian football fans

Leon Balogun has clarified his intention for wanting Super Eagles' return after his initial comments received mixed reactions from Nigerian football fans.

Balogun was born and raised in Germany to a Nigerian father and a German mother but never represented the European country at any level before opting to play for Nigeria in 2014.

Leon Balogun sits dejectedly after Nigeria failed to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Pius Utomi Ekpei/AFP.

He played 46 games in eight years and was part of the squad at the 2018 FIFA World Cup and 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, forming a defensive “Oyinbo Wall” partnership with William Troost-Ekong, who was also a foreign-born star.

Balogun clarifies Super Eagles return

Balogun expressed his intention to play for the Super Eagles again early this week, claiming he didn't say he was retired yet as the team gears up for a new beginning under Eric Chelle.

“I have always been available. I’ve never said that I retired from international football, and I think the people who need to know are aware that I’m still very much willing and ambitious to represent the national team,” he told Brila.

The comments were met with mixed reactions from the fans, who think he is past it and that the national team will be better having younger and more athletic players.

Balogun clarified his initial message in a different interview with the same publication, claiming he doesn't have to be starting games, he only wants to see Nigeria qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

“If I’m involved in some type of way, you know you’re going to get 110% from me always, and I’ll try to push that onto the rest,” Balogun reiterated.

“Whether I’m playing from the bench, I don’t care. For me, my personal target when it comes to Nigeria is to get back in the squad as soon as possible to be of help.”

He added that Nigeria is in a precarious position in the qualifiers, and the expectations of Nigeria make it difficult, and all efforts must be made to qualify.

Despite his clarification, young Nigerian writer and critic Johnson Opeisa, voiced strong opposition towards his return, claiming it is better to have players who will contribute on the pitch.

“Balogun's potential return to the Super Eagles is tempting, particularly when you recall the solid "oyinbo wall" partnership he had with Ekong,” he told Legit.ng.

“However, when you consider the current makeup of the Eagles' defenders and the team's performances, the idea becomes less enticing. With two over-30 first-choice centre-backs in Ajayi and Ekong, as well as backups like Olisa Ndah and Gabriel Osho (both in their late twenties), Balogun's profile doesn’t fit.

“Also, considering Nigeria's undoing in 2024 was primarily creativity—and to an extent, converting chances—you wouldn’t want to invite a 36-year-old who hasn’t played for the team in over three years ahead of crucial World Cup qualifiers.”

“Overall, while Nigeria’s defence could undoubtedly improve, Balogun isn't the needed upgrade at the moment,” he concluded.

Akpoguma laments Super Eagles' snub

