The drama between gospel singer Judikay and her former record label EeZee Conceptz has taken another dimension

Judikay had accused her former record label boss Eezee Tee of stealing her $264k shortly after Mercy Chinwo claimed he diverted her funds

Eezee Tee decided to share video evidence of his deal with Judikay, which was dated March 29, 2023, and it triggered many reactions

The boss of Eezee Conceptz, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, aka EeZee Tee, has shared his side of the drama between him and gospel singer Judith Kanayo-Opara, aka Judikay, who accused him of stealing her $264,000.

The Omemma hitmaker had shared some documents at the Federal High Court, Lagos, where her case is being heard, which revealed the amount of money she got from 2019 to 2024. She complained that some parts of her income were not recorded unlike what other artistes got under the record label.

Judikay's ex-record label boss EeZee Tee posts video evidence of their deal. Image credit: @officialjudikay, @eezeetee1

Source: Instagram

Hence, she lodged a complaint with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). In the video evidence Eezee Tee shared, he asked Judikay in the presence of her husband, Anselem Opara, and other associates if she has any issue with the report she gave to her in 2023.

Judikay and EeZee Conceptz's drama

After EeZee Tee had tabled his report and asked her repeatedly if she had any discrepancies or concerns, she said she had none. She added that she was fine with all he said. The gospel singer also noted that she has no issues with her contract, which she signed in 2019.

Judikay's husband concurred that he has no issues with the contract or report EeZee Tee shared with them. The record label boss said he was grateful he recorded a video of them having the conversation on Friday, March 29, 2023. Besides, he also asked for an independent auditor to verify the documents. However, what he got was a case with the EFCC.

Recall that aside from Judikay, gospel singer Mercy Chinwo-Blessed has also taken her former record label boss to court and accused him of diverting funds worth $345,000. According to EeZee Tee, the drama between him and the gospel singers is a conspiracy and alliances against him.

Watch EeZee Tee's video below:

Reactions as EeZee Tee shares evidence

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as EeZee Tee shares video evidence against Judikay below:

@officialchigospel:

"Abeg make una resolve this issue. The problem is we over spiritualize things and don’t know that even the gospel business needs to be accounted for."

@able_abby:

"Putting out your version of this matter is good but we are not judge nor jury. You're causing a bigger divide by allowing carrying opinions that could affect how fans receive her. Basically, you're trying to damage her image and of course, public matters warrant all sorts of reactions, that's what you're banking on. Take your evidence and story to the proper channel, and resolve the issue. If she loses the case, it will be made public and we can applaud you."

@iam_jazz_v:

"Go to court if you feel you did nothing wrong let the court decide that. This edited video on social media is not necessary take it to court. Two of your ex best artist in your label are accusing you of same offense. Gospel music artistes for that matter. It can't be a conspiracy to me because they know the implications of lying."

@therealtruthsayer:

"When they discovered some errors towards the end of their contact in 2024 and called for audit, did you made yourself and your documents available?"

@nuelegbo:

"Are we kids? What are we supposed to do with this video? Since your books are clean and your house in order, simply appear in court with your irrefutable evidence of good dealings. It's almost as if you're deploying cheap emotional tactics to detail attention."

@ifeosamegodspower:

"This man is emotionally blackmailing these two gospel artistes through the audience."

EeZee Tee fires back at Mercy Chinwo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mercy Chinwo’s former manager, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, aka EeZee Tee, has reacted to the scandal trailing him.

The music star had accused him of diverting her funds and took legal steps against him.

In a new development, Ezekiel shared his side of events while condemning Mercy Chinwo’s actions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng