Nigerian gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi’s parents have finally broken their silence about the controversy trailing him

Days after he was arrested for the alleged killing of one Salome Adaidu, whom he claimed to be his girlfriend, Timileyin’s mum and dad shared their thoughts on the matter

The suspected criminal’s father and mother’s reaction to the scandal was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians

Nigerian gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi’s father, Sunday Ajayi and his mother, Dorcas Ajayi, have broken their silence about him allegedly committing murder.

Social media was buzzing after a video went viral showing the moment Timileyin Ajayi was allegedly apprehended with the head of one Salome Adaidu, whom he claimed to be his girlfriend.

A search of his apartment also showed that the deceased’s body was cut into several pieces with several sharp objects, which Timileyin allegedly used to carry out the crime.

Just recently, the alleged criminal’s parents were interviewed and they reacted to their son’s situation.

Timileyin’s father, Sunday Ajayi, pleaded for his son’s release. According to him, he would like the government to help him settle the matter and release his son.

In his words:

“I want government make dem help me make the matter settle abeg. Make dem help me try to beg the people make una leave am.”

However, Timileyin’s mum had a different take on the matter. The old woman seemed resigned to her fate and noted that she would not know how to feel if what befell Salome happened to one of her own children.

According to her, the government can carry out any action they want on the matter because everything is in their hands.

She said:

“Had it been it’s one of my daughters they did that to, how do I feel? So I don’t know. Anything government want to do, everything is in their hands.”

Reactions as Timileyin Ajayi’s parents finally speak

The video of Timileyin Ajayi’s parents reacting to their son’s alleged crime of killing Salome Adaidu was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Several of them were displeased with what his dad had to say.

Read some of their comments below:

Mooebolajii_:

“Dey play sir.”

orewabeautyshop:

“The mother spoke more responsibly like a genuine mother.”

meliblackme:

“Daddy please stop oo.”

teddy_whyte1:

“Be like na the papa teach am this work😒🚶🏽‍♀️”

iam_ifunanyachukwu':

“E be like say this one papa no get sense? Release who! Your vampire son?”

Naijasoulfoods:

“Abi na the father he wan deliver the head to? They should go and search Timi's dad 🏠”

Therealadesoji:

“Abi ogun wan kill the papa ni?”

Akwanwa_chioma:

“The mum is a wise woman atleast she understands the gravity of his crime.”

props_plaza:

“Such a shame.less man, the father should be investigated too.”

Ade_ghe_osa:

“Make una arrest all of them join.”

Salome's sister shares how okada man caught Timileyin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that late Salome Adaidu’s sister, Patience, spoke about the details surrounding her sibling’s tragic murder allegedly carried out by gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi.

In a recent interview with BBC Pidgin, Salome’s sister Patience recounted her sibling’s last moment and how she said she was leaving the house to go and visit a friend.

According to her, the next call she got was about how she should go to the hospital because Salome had an accident.

