Late Salome Adaidu’s sister, Patience, has spoken up after her sibling was allegedly killed by gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi

In a recent interview, the emotional sister recounted how an okada man caught Timileyin with Salome’s head

The touching video raised a series of questions from Nigerians about the tragedy that has taken over the social media space

Late Salome Adaidu’s sister, Patience, has spoken up about the details surrounding her sibling’s tragic murder allegedly done by gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi.

Just recently, news made the rounds that the self-styled gospel musician had killed his ‘girlfriend’ Salome and cut her body into pieces.

Nigerians react as late Salome's sister speaks on Timileyin Ajayi's alleged crime. Photos: @bbcnewspidgin, Salome Adaidu / FB, @Ceaser.t / TikTok

In a recent interview with BBC Pidgin, Salome’s sister Patience recounted her sibling’s last moment and how she said she was leaving the house to go and visit a friend. According to her, the next call she got was about how she should go to the hospital because Salome had an accident.

Patience said that on getting there, she was informed of her sister’s death and that when she saw her corpse, Salome had been cut into 40 clean pieces like a cow on a butcher’s table at the market.

In her words:

“On Saturday evening, my sister said she was dressing up to go out and visit a friend, till Sunday we didn’t hear anything from her. All of a sudden I was going back to work when I got a call that I should go to Uke hospital because Ele had an accident. I asked for details of the accident but the police did not give me any. While in shock, I made some calls before going to the hospital. When I got there, I met my younger brother and our last born and I was told Ele was dead. I then went to see her body, I got there and saw her body, they cut her into like 40 clean pieces as if she was a cow arranged on a table, just that her body parts were on the floor. I asked what happened to my sister, they did not answer me, the next thing they said was her body should be buried because it was too scattered and we looked for one corner to bury her temporarily because they said her body was too scattered to be kept in a mortuary.”

The emotional sister shut down claims of Timileyin being Salome’s boyfriend by stating that she knows all her siblings' friends and it was impossible for nobody out of her five female siblings not to know who the other was dating.

“With my life, and everything I know in this life, I know all my younger sisters’ friends, even my friends know my sisters, my sisters know my friends, everybody in the family knows one or two people about the others and Timileyin is now claiming he dated Salome for one year, her family members with five girls, that two of them are even her best friends even if she’s not as close to me, our last born that they schooled together won’t know who she dated for one year? The guy said my sister was living with him for one year, a girl that closes from work and comes back to her father’s house, he said that’s the same girl that comes to see him in his house and live together?

How an Okada man caught Timileyin Ajayi

Salome's sister said that a bike man raised alarm after noticing blood dripping from Timileyin Ajayi as he carried parts of her sister's body. She said:

He just killed her, butchered her in his room, there were big plastic bowls in his room, the neighbours said speakers were loud in his room. He butchered my sister and carried her head to Uke when an okada man saw him with the blood dropping, the okada man then stopped him.”

Salome’s sister Patience begged for justice for her sibling while noting that there are ways for the police to determine what really happened.

She said:

“The only thing we want is justice for Ele, let us know what the guy did to her. They can check call logs, and ways that the police can investigate things and tell the family. Till now, they have not given us our sister’s phone, they are with it.”

See the video below:

Reactions as Salome’s sister speaks about murder

Legit.ng gathered some reactions from social media users who had things to say about the video. Read their comments below:

the__duchess_pearl__92__:

“This made me get goosebumps! Sending the family love and prayers from East Africa ,Rwanda.”

Catherine_eyinju_olodumare:

“This is so traumatising, at least someone already hint us on how he tried luring her in the name of Karaoke. Make dem hold d guy well well o, na ritualist and am pretty sure, this is not his first time.”

adeolaawokoya:

“No matter where I am going, I’m going to tell my girls! lol. I remembered a date I went I legit sent the person picture home addred phone number LinkedIn page everything to my friends like in form of BC oo and as I was getting there I was doing calls and letting them know guy my friends knows I am here my mom knows I am here lol. As w go about finding love and marriage may we not jam what will end us.”

mercy_ife_official:

“This guy no be he's girlfriend 💔na organ Harvester 😢.”

officialsuo:

“God please give this traumatized family much needed closure and comfort. This is heart wrenching…. Justice must be served and that serial ritualist must be thoroughly investigated and punished. On God.”

__chef_o:

“I'm so glad the sister is speaking up.”

somma_2013:

“Can that guy show them atleast one or two pictures that shows both of them are dating. Honestly speaking police should respect themselves for this particular matter because all eyes dey dia body. That guy is working for some people. This is not his first time and the way he dey even talk, he’s not normal anymore. Make dem no dey beat am again ooo so that they will get more informations from him. This is too scary.”

her_royal_jenny:

“She really died in a painful way.”

certifiedmastermind:

“Make i repeat myself, dis butcher no be hin first, de boy na professional human butcher and parts seller.”

Doris_property_officiall:

“Organ harvesters are everywhere in Abuja, ladies be careful 🧐.”

Aprilwindcouture:

“😢😢😢almost 40 pieces? This can’t be his first time doing this.”

_omo_igbo:

“That lady wasn’t his girlfriend please!!!!”

_tomisin.x:

“I’m so angry that people get away with things like this in Nigeria!!! Whatttt?????”

Makeupbyfellyton:

“Now a lady followed a struggling man, and she still ended up killed, mercilessly. Now if this okada man did not see blood or the story didn’t come out like this and they saw a woman’s dead body, the one and only narrative would have been that, she followed a rich man or yahoo guy and he used her to make money. We are always quick to blaming the victim. May we and our loved ones never be unfortunate in this life 🙏🏾.”

