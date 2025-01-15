Nigerian gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, has shared more details about his relationship with his girlfriend that he killed, Salome

During a recent interview, the singer and motivational speaker shut down’s Salome’s family’s claims that they were not in a relationship

According to Timileyin Ajayi, her family was not aware that he was dating her and that he had no plan to kill her before that day

Nigerian gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi has made more claims about his relationship with his slain girlfriend, Salome Adaidu.

Recall that the musician was caught with the late Salome’s head, which led to his arrest and interrogation by the media.

During one of those media interrogations, Timileyin spoke with Channels Television and reacted to claims from the late Salome’s family that they were not dating.

According to the gospel singer, they were in a relationship, but her family was not aware of it because it was complicated. Timileyin said that him and Salome did not get to see each other all the time.

In his words:

“The family members didn’t know we were dating because it was complicated. We don’t get to see each other all the time.

Speaking further, the gospel singer also said that he did not initially plan to kill the young lady but it all happened that day. According to him, he saw chats on her phone that suggested she was unfaithful to him.

He said:

“It’s not something I really planned, it happened on that day.”

Also in the video, the ‘killer boyfriend’ said that he was not caught but he surrendered himself to the police.

Timileyin Ajayi raised questions about his state of mind as he continued to give different ages. According to him, he is a 30-year-old man. The journalists present, however, reminded the gospel singer that he had earlier claimed to be 31 and 32.

See the clip below:

Reactions as Timileyin Ajayi speaks on relationship with Salome

The video of Timileyin Ajayi speaking about his relationship with his alleged girlfriend, Salome, made the rounds online and raised mixed reactions from netizens. Several of them claimed that he was pretending to be mentally unstable to avoid the wrath of the law while others insisted that he was not in a relationship with Salome.

Read their comments below:

Starzz.bead:

“This man wants to push a wrong narrative, she cheated that why you be-headed her? Carried the head and wanted to run to where?”

queen_nekky_:

“Is this even funny like y am I laughing God Abeg oo watin be this ?? Is he ok ??? Y is he acting up ??”

A_dose_of_joy:

“His lawyer about to use “mentally unstable “ in court to exonerate him.”

derry_nanakumo:

“Why’s he sounding disoriented.”

El_dbz:

“He might be an agent of some bigger caps.”

veevogee:

“This guy is making an effort to appear Abnormal. W!ckedness in the highest level.”

Grace.hrguru:

“Why is the sitting without handcuffs?”

Souldaprolific:

“Apparently, he doesn't know her from Adam.”

temmys_autos:

“With the way he’s talking , this is not his first time …. He’s probably hiding a lot of things not to expose people involved 😢.”

iamclementcole:

“From the explanation, this guy never dated this girl, Wetin this guy Dey talk self.”

kajsa_p_jay:

“Where was he going to with the head? They’re asking the wrong questions!!!”

beastsince77:

“He's sounding like he's not okay might be pretense though but something is not right in the videos.”

empressinteriors1:

“His lawyer is good. 👏 Easiest way to escape our judiciary system is by acting like a mad man 👏.”

joolee_martin:

“He did what he had to do. He is not new to this.”

queen_joydurkwa:

“Godforbid bad thing!!! Your information doesn't doesn't make sense, God punish you & your entire existence! The dead isn't alive to tell us exactly what happened!😢 ...... Its not a big thing to pay? Really? You kpai a young girl in her prime & it's not a big thing to pay? Why is this man still talking!!!”

Alluredesigns_bykachi:

“So this guy just go market go sharpen knife to cut person into pieces abi kitchen knife wey never cut meat finish fit cut human being ? I’m scared of humans tbvh…what is this???”

Sehindeowoeye:

“Incoherent statements.”

mojishade1_of_1:

“He knows what he’s doing, he is very sane and should be made to face the full wrath of the law!”

Chime_cu:

“He was never in any relationship with the girl...he is just telling lies.”

Video of Timileyin Ajayi motivating youths trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that gospel singer, Timileyin Ajayi, sparked massive reactions after his old video surfaced online.

In the post in his TikTok page, Ajayi was trying to motivate his fans about life and village people.

According to him, there were no village people anywhere and no one can stop them.

