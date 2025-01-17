Nigerian actress Ngozi Ezeonu’s recent move of scolding two ladies for being braless has drawn a reaction from Yeni Kuti

During a TV show, the late Fela’s eldest daughter shared her feelings about the movie star scolding the ladies at her audition

Yeni Kuti’s statement went viral ,and it raised even more comments from netizens who took sides on the matter

Veteran actress Ngozi Ezeonu’s move to scold two ladies for not wearing bras to her audition has drawn a reaction from Yeni Kuti.

After the video went viral, showing the moment the film star complained about what the two young ladies were wearing, it triggered an online debate and drew comments from several netizens, including Afrobeat pioneer Fela Anikulapo’s first child, Yeni Kuti.

Yeni, one of the hosts on the Your View show, discussed what happened between Ngozi Ezeonu and the ladies with her fellow co-hosts.

The former dancer and businesswoman was quick to express her displeasure about how the actress’ interaction with the girls went. According to Yeni Kuti, the matter was not really any of Ngozi Ezeonu’s business and she could have told the ladies that she doesn’t accept people dressed like them.

Speaking further, Yeni complained about how she does not want to be a hypocrite because she knows how she used to dress when she was a young lady. According to her, many old people have forgotten how they spent their youth.

In her words:

“I think that it wasn’t really any of her business, all she had to do was reject them, ‘I don’t want people who dress like you’, that’s all. Because she made a statement saying ‘even when I was your age…’, I don’t want to be a hypocrite because when I was that age… see as old people we forget what we did so when we are criticising the young people, I have forgotten what I did at 24 or 24, when my stomach was flat, I had six packs. If I wear that now, they will call me say ‘aunty this your belly, are you not ashamed to be showing it about?’”

Reactions as Yeni Kuti speaks about Ngozi Ezeonu video

Yeni Kuti’s take on the way Ngozi Ezeonu scolded the two ladies who showed up at her audition without wearing bras was met with mixed feelings from netizens. While some of them disagreed with the 63-year-old media personality, others found fault with her comments.

Read some of their reactions below:

mychukwuebuka:

“It's her audition, it's her rules. So nothing else matters.”

Citizen_stev:

“Dress how you want to be addressed. That's an office.”

pretty_dee_;

“You came to her audition to seek a job dressed like that and you’re saying it’s none of her business.”

officialsalvy1:

“This shouldn’t even be a debate. What they wore to the audition was improper. The same girls will complain about producers sexxualizing them and they’re giving them every reason to. It’s an audition, Atleast wear bra.”

boy_tdc:

“Dem no dey correct this our generation again make we take am? Una Dey fear me o.”

Soyoufoundmanuel:

“Yeni should know that she wasn’t trained to be mannered, judging with her families that we all know, I’m not sorry to say 😕.”

sparkles01___:

“To be Sensible is not by age shaa,when your daughters are going for a Job interview, they shud kukuma dress half naked,if you like ma.”

dumebiiiii_:

“It didn’t need to be recorded. That is just my view.”

Hrh_kingdiamond:

“It was her business. If parent fails to raise their kids properly the society will help them and they will not like it. It takes a village to raise a child.”

ijeomagraceagu:

“Love her.”

Mondaysinclair:

“Dress the way you want to be addressed period.”

Ritaestherr:

“She said they shouldn’t dress that way to her set. You can allow them come n@ked to yours. Respectfully ma’am.”

Ugoo_chi:

“Yeni, I forgive you because I understand where you are coming from.”

jahblez3310:

“This is the problem.. the people supposed to be telling the younger ones the truth are the ones encouraging it.”

realannjay:

“Some of us still regretting somethings we did back then which will never allow our kids or loved one do. I support her.”

chinyereonyenwe:

“Yeni, its okay for you to say something like this “I remember wearing revealing clothes like that in my younger days but as I’ve become an older woman, I find it ridiculous how I opened my body in such manner, I wished I had someone like Ngozi back then to call me order.””

Juanpresh:

“As long as it was her Audition, it is 100% her buisness!! Organize your audition and tell them to come naked.... we wont complain.”

Descady:

“You were raised by a man we all know doesn’t see those things as anything…..allow people that were raised in decency to advise the younger ones as well.”

Deevasecrets:

“Like is she saying what NGOZI said is wrong ? The girl can dress anyhow she wants but there are certain places you dress with decorum, let’s not because we want to stay woke and accept low moral standards… will there be rebels yes but that should not be the acceptable standards.”

Kiddiesgearstore1:

“If she did it privately more ladies will go there and repeat same pattern. These were the scapegoats. Now that the video went viral everyone knows better than to dress this way.”

ddikedioramma:

“No be everybody live wayward life as young people!!”

Okm_herbal:

“Let me ask, if you did certain things when you were younger and now that you are older, you've understood that they are wrong, will you address it or overlook it? Call out her style of correction but don't say she's wrong. They were wrong to have gone there without bràs, she was right to correct, not just In front of the camera.”

paysherfurniture.ng:

““It’s none of your business”,This statement here is the cause of the rapid moral decadence. It’s her set and you dress how you want to be addressed. It’s a pity that they were the scapegoats.”

Man tackles Ngozi Ezeonu with old photos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng, earlier reported that music journalist, Ayomide Tayo, reacted to the video of Ngozi Ezeonu scolding the girls who did not wear bra to her audition.

Taking to his X page, Tayo addressed the issue by comparing today’s youths with youths from the past who are now people’s parents.

The music journalist emphasised his point by posting a series of photos of some old Nigerian album covers.

