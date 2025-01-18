Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s recent claim has drawn a reaction from his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati

Shortly after the celebrity barman claimed not to know her, the Kenyan single mum reacted by posting screenshots of their WhatsApp chat

The online drama between Cubana Chiefpriest and Hellen Ati drew the attention of many Nigerians, and they dropped their hot takes

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu is back in the news after his alleged baby mama, Hellen, reacted to him saying he did not know her.

Recall that amid Hellen’s drama with Burna Boy’s PA, Abu Salami and media personality Lucky Udu, Cubana Chiefpriest used the opportunity to speak about his alleged child with the Kenyan lady, while claiming not to know her.

Only a few hours after the celebrity barman made his claims, Hellen took to her official Instagram page to fire back at him.

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares WhatsApp screenshots. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @hellen_ati

The Kenyan single mum posted screenshots of her WhatsApp chat with the socialite where she had informed him about the birth of their alleged son.

Not stopping there, Hellen accompanied the screenshots with a side note where she told Chiefpriest to tell the world the truth. According to her, she is ready to take a DNA test, whether in Nigeria or in Kenya.

She wrote:

“Pascal like I said, I’m coming with my full chest. Let’s do the DNA, let the DNA prove otherwise.”

She also wrote:

“Pascal you are saying you’ve never seen me right? Tell the world the truth, don’t be scared. I am ready for DNA, we can do it in Kenya or Nigeria.”

See Hellen Ati’s post below:

Nigerians react as Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama fires back

Hellen Ati’s reaction to Cubana Chiefpriest’s claim about not knowing who she was soon spread on social media. As expected, it generated a series of mixed reactions. Read what some social media users had to say about it below:

Valnessa12:

“Did he ask you to get pregnant, or as an adult you don't have sense to use contraceptives? Is that how you get pregnant for every man you sleep with? I blame you for all these.”

Sharon_pearls1:

“So make dem send you the money make you use am do big girl for Kenyan , you Dey wyn Nigerians.”

Sharon_pearls1:

“Show date and half of his number before we go believe ,you and that yeye lawyer don use una hand spoil everything, I was even rooting for you sef 😂 I pray make burna boy no answer you again sef.”

The_blessedchild01:

“Hellen , you see by the time that clout chaser lawyer of yours is done with you , you’d regret all of your actions , all!”

rayychael_:

“Another day for belle na water gist? Ikegwuru.”

Prince_2ndson:

“I stand with CP until you prove your innocent, don't you ever rubbish my brother name okay.”

Callme_evablondy:

“What proves that is him the one.”

Jubilant_nwendy:

“God will fight for you 🙏.”

kelvinofficial365:

“Dont you have shame?”

Just_____skye25:

“But why u didn’t take medication after having one night stand with a stranger, a married man. I will advise u to stop posting and focus on urself and the child. U already made a big mistake, ranting on social media with shame and not thinking about ur son when he grows up that’s he’s going to see everything on the media in future. He didn’t tell u to born u decided to give birth. So pls enough.”

motherland1_009:

“Madam face front 😒.”

jackyy6297:

“You want to eat from where you didn’t work ole. You knew fully well he has a wonderful family that he loves but you choose to get pregnant for him beside you already have one before so you wanted to use this to get money. You no get shame ??”

Kutitimz:

“Lol desperate baby factory😂.”

Badtbishop:

“You messed up your case bringing Lucky Udu and Burnaboy PA online. You’re not smart or intelligent at all. After seeing your chats with Lucky, i am forced to say you’re a proper olodo.

With all the many fine fine girls in Nigeria with untampered toto, you think your puna has gold that they want to dig before helping you? I feel irritated about this already.

Come to Nigeria, BurnaBoy that invited you is not a phool. If anything happens to you, its on his head, do you think Burna is willing to risk his entire career for you mumu sake? Someone wants to help you, come to Nigeria, you’re there asking stewpid questions and making mumu mumu demands🥶. Opportunity that million Nigerians are looking for😡. Wallai madam, you be compound Nama💯.”

Lawyer speaks on Burna Boy assisting Hellen

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has been highly appreciated for being a man of his word.

Nigerian law firm DPA Organisation stated that Burna was serious about catering for Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama and son.

The musician previously declared that he would assist the young woman after a video of her lamenting the situation surfaced.

