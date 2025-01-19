Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has continued to fire back at him online

In a new development, she posted a series of photos of other kids she claimed were also abandoned by Chiefpriest

Hellen’s latest disclosure was followed by an emotional caption and netizens took sides on the matter

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu aka Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, has made claims about him abandoning his other kids with other women.

Shortly after Chiefpriest claimed that he would never abandon his own kids because he is a wealthy man and kids are blessings from God, the Kenyan single mother resumed firing him online.

Nigerians react as Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama shares photos of his other abandoned kids in Malaysia. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest, @hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

On her Instagram page, Hellen posted a series of photos of some mixed-coloured children with Chiefpriest. According to her, the celebrity barman also abandoned his Malaysian kids with another woman.

Hellen said that Chiefpriest had the guts to say he cannot abandon his own kids when he had left all the kids outside his marriage behind. She wrote:

“So I am not just the only woman who is going through pain and suffering in your hands. You are shouting children are a blessing and this is also your children that you abandoned in Malaysia. You don’t have luck in giving birth to a girl child because you don’t even respect women who sacrifice a lot to bring life to this world for you. If you think I will give up or relent I suggest you think twice . I am prepared for a DNA test and let us see. You are number one to say children are a blessing yet you throw away your male children to suffer .At this point I Dnt care anybody's opinions period.”

See the photos below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest’s ‘baby mama’ spills more

After Hellen Ati posted new photos of other kids she claimed were also abandoned by Cubana Chiefpriest, netizens took to her comment section to react. Read what some of them had to say below:

Maame_esi_dumahmensah:

“Madam! I believe you but it's seems you are talking too much.”

cassiebby6:

“Nawa ooo.”

Just_1_hilda_:

“God will see you through hellen ❤️”

nwanyiakonam:

“Fighting him won't help you. Dragging him will make things worse . You both made a mistake ,bc you barely know yourselves . It was a 1month - 3 months relationship. I suggest you appeal to his conscience , instead of hurling insults at him. Appeal to his conscience dear.”

Iam__obinna1:

“Mandam if na this wan we go carry am this one fine 😍”

susanudemba:

“You are been a nuisance. Is it by force for him to accept your child? Why didn't you fight your first baby papa to accept your first child? You opened your legs and slept with him without protection, you should face the consequences.”

Chief_amy:

“@cubana_chiefpriest please be responsible to your children this is our Goodluck Johnathan story came up.”

Elviktorgabriels:

“Pikin na water.”

sis_miracle:

“@instablog9ja come see another cubanachiefpriest children 😂”

Jackyy6297:

“What’s the father of your first child saying or he is nowhere to be found and you don’t need him 😂.”

chinedu_chijioke_:

“You are spoiling tins for yourself.”

callmeidikacho_1:

“Their mother isn't on social media begging for money like you. You slept with a married man without protection just to pin a baby on him. My question if CP was not known, will you keep the baby? Is he your only baby daddy? You have an older child, are you dragging the father of that child? You don't even post that child because this child you claim to be Cp's is your meal ticket. Hellen look for a job or trade and get busy!”

Lawyer speaks on Burna Boy assisting Hellen

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has been highly appreciated for being a man of his word.

Nigerian law firm DPA Organisation stated that Burna was serious about catering for Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama and son.

The musician previously declared that he would assist the young woman after a video of her lamenting the situation surfaced.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng