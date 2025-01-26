Nigerian singer KWAM 1’s wife Emmanuella trended online after a video captured her interaction with a fan at her mother-in-law's burial

Recall that Legit.ng broke the news that the Fuji superstar lost his beloved on January 18, 2025, and buried her the same day

Following the events after the burial rites, Emmanuella was seen scolding a young man who presented her with a huge portrait of her face

Emmanuella, one of the wives of popular Fuji artist King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, also known as K1 De Ultimate or KWAM1 has caused a stir online as scenes from her mother-in-law’s burial went viral.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer, who announced his mother's death on Saturday, January 18, 2025, buried his mother on the same day with tears rolling down his cheeks.

Some of his family members, friends, and associates were around him as he conducted the funeral rites of his aged mother, who passed away at 105.

Videos from the burial ceremony showed two of his wives seeking his attention as they consoled him. While one of his wives Emmanuella cleaned his tears, another one Titi ensured that she was not left out.

As they took turns to console him, Emmanuella sat on his legs at the venue of the funeral, which caused a buzz on social media. Some people wondered why they brought their rivalry to such an event.

Emmanuella blows hot in video

Following the events from the burial ceremony, saw when a fan presented Emmanuella with a huge portrait of her.

How the woman seemed unimpressed by the gesture and highlighted that it was her mother-in-law’s burial. Emmanuella ended her rant by noting that she wouldn’t collect the gift.

“Don't put my pix up oo, I am not dead, Emmanuella is alive, I am not taking it," she said.

Watch the video below:

K1’s wife Emmanuella spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

nikzy80:

"She said what she said. Don't bring bad energy for her."

ogunsakincleme::

"She is right, why framing pic for mother in-law funeral."

tawakkalt_alabi:

"hmmmmmmmm, next episode pls😉😉, title of the movie, frame after party."

oluwabukayomi3_ky:

"Why will you frame someone pic at a funeral party?na she die?"

oj_ojutohjawo_jewelries_89:

"I just wish Emmanuella would understand that Wasiu no worth the Ffght at all.....Relax ,Be Calm ,Do You,Be At Peace..... Until Wasiu Grow And Old Kpai,U Cannot Be Sue Say He No Go Marry Another Small Girl In Future......The Strain And Stress Is Showing Even Beneath The Makeup.... Anyway U Will Get Over It When U Further Realize.Toor....I Am Not Judging You,I Understand But So Fathia Felt When U Came In....They Even Gave Her Ring.....Ire Ooo BP Is Real ...One."

nikzy80:

"I wish people will understand that she's on right and it's normal for her to love her husband. If Wasiu did not go to her she will not marry wasiu. Allow her have her peace. Fatjia is not Wasius 1st wife,"

omo_chris196:

"She's right, whats all this embarrassment, If Fathia dyy vex wetin Yewande wan talk, ani she don forget say na Yewande dyy reign before she came into the Picture."

