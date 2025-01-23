Nigerian Fuji musician, Kwam 1, recently received a wide array of guests at his mansion in Ijebu Ode after his mother’s death

Days after the singer’s mother died at the age of 105, several Nollywood stars paid a condolence visit to Kwam 1

Photos and videos from the visit were posted online, and more netizens consoled the singer over the death of his mum

Some Nollywood stars recently paid a condolence visit to the legendary Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde Marshall, aka KWAM 1.

KWAM 1 lost his mother, Alhaja Halima Abike Akeredolu Adesanya (Anifowoshe), on January 18, 2025, at the age of 105. Her demise greatly affected the musician, and he was seen crying in videos that trended online.

Days after the tragedy, some top Nigerian celebrities travelled from Lagos to Ijebu Ode to visit Kwam 1 and share their condolences.

Nigerians react as Nollywood celebrities pay a condolence visit to KWAM 1 in Ijebu Ode. Photos: @eniola_badmus, @realmercyaigbe

A series of photos and videos from the visit made the rounds online. Some of those present included Eniola Badmus, Dayo Amusa, Mercy Aigbe and her husband Kazim Adeoti, aka Adekaz, Femi Adebayo, and more.

Despite it being a condolence visit, there were lots of things to eat and drink as KWAM 1 made sure all of his guests were well-fed.

See Eniola Badmus’ video from the visit:

See how Mercy Aigbe and her husband visited KWAM 1:

Reactions as Nollywood stars visit KWAM 1

The Nollywood stars who stormed KWAM 1’s mansion in Ijebu Ode to condole with him over his mother’s death made social media headlines. Netizens reacted to the viral clips. Read what some of them had to say:

Realdoraonwubiko wrote:

“Simplicity at its best, God bless you mama.”

Ujubello said:

“Looking good 🙌”

Hiyitorla said:

“One love keep us together.”

Omobolanle_khadeejat wrote:

“My love forever 😍.”

Kazimadeoti commented:

“May Allah be pleased with Mama and grant her aljanah firdaus. Amin 🙏🫶🥰🙏.”

Zeeiola wrote:

“Too beautiful.”

Kharryscloset said:

“Hajia minnah is too classy abeg😍.”

Hyrishtheebigdeal said:

“Alhaja so pretty ❤️.”

Kingsley_clemence wrote:

“Hajia Mercy Adeoti is a pretty lady sha.”

_demiie_s said:

“My Osas is so pretty ❤️❤️❤️Love you mama @realmercyaigbe 😍.”

Rofiatmolayinka commented:

“She get money, know people, she come still Bold 🙌🙌.”

Adeola.temidayo.37 commented:

“Mama olowo federal 🙌😍😍😍much love ❤️.”

Lawal5510 wrote:

“May God answer all our secret prayers 🙌.”

Dmotilolafabrics said:

“May Almighty God forgive mama and welcome her soul with Salam 🙏”

Buoscode_collections' commented:

“My sister with humility 😍😍.”

Awodeyicatooluwasefunmi commented:

“Boss mama 🙌.”

Raheemahmedolaleye2019 wrote:

“This is beautiful...Too much Steeze.”

K1 performs at wedding hours after mum's death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that KWAM 1 was spotted performing at an event only hours after burying his mother, Alhaja Halima Anifowoshe.

Recall that she was buried shortly after her demise according to Islamic rites. However, only hours after the deceased’s burial, her son, K1, was seen performing at the star-studded wedding celebration of Suaad and Yahaya at the Federal Palace Hotel in Lagos.

Videos from his performance made the rounds, and the Fuji-musician was seen singing with teary eyes as he entertained the wedding guests on the same day he buried his mother.

