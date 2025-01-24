Nigerian singer Davido has gone all out to shower himself and his wife, Chioma, with luxurious fashion items

Just recently, the music star was in Paris, France, when he splurged thousands of dollars on two Hermes Birkin bags

Davido showed off the luxury bags on social media and it quickly drew the attention of several netizens

Top Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke is making headlines after he bought two Birkin bags, one for himself and the other for Chioma.

Just recently, the Grammy-nominated musician was in France for the Paris Fashion Week, and he decided to splurge on some fashion items for himself and his wife, Chioma.

Nigerians react as Davido buys Birkin bags for himself and Chioma in Paris. Photos: @davido

Source: Instagram

A video made the rounds online showing the moment the 30BG boss was in a fashion store and checked out a sought-after Birkin bag for himself. The store attendant showed him one of the bags, which is typically carried by women.

Shortly after that, Davido stood up to check out how it looked with him carrying the Birkin bag.

See the video below:

Davido later took to his Instagram stories to share a photo of the Hermes Birkin bags he got for himself and the mother of his twins.

According to the music star, a happy wife is equal to a happy life. See a screenshot of his post below:

Screenshot as Davido buys Hermes Birkin bags for himself and Chioma. Photo: @davido

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Davido buys Birkin for himself and Chioma

Davido’s recently purchased Birkin bags for himself and Chioma soon became a trending topic on social media. Several netizens gushed over the singer’s wife’s luxury lifestyle away from the spotlight. Read what some of them had to say below:

Kimenendu said:

“You see how he said happy wife, happy life ? Good.”

Finegirl_zara said:

“Love is sweet o when money enter love is sweeter.”

Iammusa01 said:

“Davido just dey make marriage hungry me 🥱.”

Marbella__young wrote:

“And they think chioma will not forgive cheating and embarrassment. She has her eyes on the goal after all.”

Bragadogiddy said:

“Poor man wife go think say he no love am 😢.”

Linda_hl___ said:

“Be like he don go cheat again o😂.”

Olayimartha wrote:

“For Chioma mind she go think say she love davido pass me o!😩”

Plus_size__damsel said:

“E don do another banga 😂😂.... let's wait for the headlines 😢.”

Rho_dah_osaro said:

“1 cheating 1 bag🤣.”

Diamond.nancy wrote:

“Chuba ya opuo opuo , he don go cheat again 😂”

Suregod_101 wrote:

“Them don catch baba again 😂😂😂.”

Kuntaakinte_ wrote:

“If imade mama see this one, she go put two big padlock for gate make davido nor see imade again.”

Nene_sally wrote:

“Davido and social media validation sha 😂.”

Blessingedeks wrote:

“Expect the brokeass ones hate on a man who is show his wife love and spoiling her with gifts. Always coming up with his past, even when he is trying to be a better man for his family. You all assistant Jesus, move on, he has been forgiven. Mtcheeewww.”

Leeeymarrrrh wrote:

“Davido do show off pass women .. even the wife na low key she dey .. if no David.”

Onyinyechi__favour said:

“I no go ever leave this kind of husband even if he cheat with the whole world.”

Coach_miya wrote:

“If he doesn’t show we will never know… Chefchi with the steeeeezzzzzeeeeee.”

Princesshalky8 wrote:

“Our Adorable Chioma keep enjoying yourself with your husband Money and love,with peace of mind,Let ll your haters keep walling and cry on social media,If it easy let there husband run it for them,Who God as bless no man can bring down ,Hater cry more ,Chioma.”

Davido to host DDG in Lagos

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that social media personality and US rapper DDG Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr. shared an online post of his meeting with Davido.

DDG revealed on Twitter that sensational Nigerian singer Davido offered to host him and his son Halo in Lagos.

He expressed his excitement, adding that he would book a flight and be in Lagos soon. His post has caught the attention of many users, especially Davido's fans, who have encouraged DDG to hurry up with his plans to come to Lagos, Nigeria.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng