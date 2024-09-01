A video of Fuji singer KWAM 1 performing at a pastor's burial in Lagos is trending online

The Fuji star was spotted on stage singing E-Money praises as the businessman sprayed him dollar bills

KWAM 1's stage performance at a pastor's burial has, however, led to an uproar, especially from Christians

Fuji musician King Wasiu Ayinde, aka KWAM 1 or K1, has stirred reactions over his performance at a pastor's burial afterparty.

A video emerged online on Saturday, August 31, showing K1 De Ultimate performing in the Oregon area of Lagos at the burial of the late Pastor Solomon Kolowale Adedite.

E-Money joins KWAM 1 on stage at pastor's burial. Credit: @kingwasiuayindemarshal

Source: Instagram

A clip from the party showed the moment popular businessman E-Money, who was also present, joined KWAM 1 on the stage.

Another video showed KWAM 1's reaction as E-Money sprayed him with dollar bills on stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Aside from KWAM 1 and E-Money, another popular face at the event was gospel singer Lanre Teriba.

Watch video of KWAM 1 and E-Money on stage below:

Watch another clip of KWAM 1, E-Money and Lanre Teriba below:

Reactions trail videos

Many netizens queried why KWAM 1 and not a gospel artist like Moses Bliss should perform at a pastor's burial.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

officialkayboi:

"Pastor die, Alhaji con sing for the burial example of one Nigeria."

daultimateboi:

"K1 and foreign currency most especially the higher bills...E too like money."

therealteened:

"Pastor die them call K1 Weytin for Moses bliss."

amb.yemisoile:

"K1 held unto his 100 dollars, Baba no wan dey hear story afterwards. 😂 Smart man."

kingroy1909:

"Pastor die alhaji come sing okay okay okay."

frikidfund:

"Pastor die nah Wasiu sing for burial 🪦 Tope alabi no get level again and ayefele."

KWAM 1 slams President Tinubu's administration

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that KWAM 1 joined other Nigerians to lament about the state of the country.

In a video that went viral, he slammed President Tinubu, noting that policies were pushing Nigerians into misery and suffering.

Though he is an ardent supporter of the party in power and that of the president, he didn't mince words in the video, and many were shocked by his utterance.

Source: Legit.ng