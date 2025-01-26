Emmanuella, K1 De Ultimate's wife, was seen dancing at her husband's mother's burial dancing with her friends on stager

At a point, the musician changed the beat and started singing the praise of Titi Marshal, K1's other wife

Emmanuella's reaction after the beat changed was noticed by some fans, and it became a subject of discussion

A video has captured how Emmanuella Ropo Ayinde Marshal's on of Wasiu Ayinde Marshal's wife reacted at his mother's burial.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had lost his aged mother and had a lavish ceremony to bury her.

In a video making the rounds online, Emmanuella and her friends were on the stage dancing at the burial ceremony of her husband's mother.

She was being sprayed with money, and her friends in aso ebi surrounded her to give her support at the party.

Musician changes song

Suddenly, the music artist changed the song and the started singing for her rival Fathia Titilola, aka Titi Marshal.

Emmanuella Ropo and her friends hurriedly left the stage. While she was attempting to leave, her friends were hesitant and they continued spraying her money. However, she kept on moving and they were forced to follow her.

After she had left, Titi Marshall took over. She was almost falling as she climbed the stage to dance with her friends.

Recall that all the wives of the music star and their children attended the burial ceremony of his mother, which took place a few days ago.

How fans reacted to the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Emmanuella and Titi Marshall at their husband's mother's burial. Here are some of the comments below:

@sisimopeL

"It’s normal even if u are not orogun. If it’s omo iya, it’s turn by turn they will call them to come and dance on stage."

@oluwadam3372:

"Musician Isonu, Olorin korin. I love that though."

@bholaromobaba:

"The musician saw that the friends only focused on Emmanuella and spraying her money. They didn’t even spray musician . The musician quickly changed beat to the team that will come on stage to spray him money."

@abi_abbey:

"Why she wan fall, ara oba le. Rivalry naa problem."

@mz_tookee:

"Werey ni musician yii oooo."

@julianootesanya:

"Na wa oooo, naso some of u men dey cause wahala for marrying mother than 1 wife their friends sef dey cause more problem even the yeye musicians with orin ote! May God help and deliver u all."

@laqrist:

"Them for call all of them come dance na."

@mohhbrothers:

"These burial is more about them not about the late mother Inlaw! What is wrong with people ! They forget her immediately n turned it to show of shameee."

@arinola_pearls:

"It’s only normal for her to excuse sine iyale and her squad was coming on stage."

@teni._.124:

"Ile orogun sha ....it's not for the faint hearted."

K1 sings at wedding after losing mother

Legit.ng previously reported that the Fuji star recently buried his 105-year-old mother.

However, hours after the burial, the music star was seen teary-eyed while performing at a wedding.

The video went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians.

