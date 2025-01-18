Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to his alleged baby mama Hellen’s ongoing drama with Burna Boy’s team

Shortly after Hellen claimed that Burna Boy’s PA Abu Salami and Lucky Udu wanted bedroom favours from her, Chiefpriest reacted

The socialite reacted to claims of her being his baby mama as he slammed Burna Boy for his role in the situation

Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has reacted to the drama between his alleged baby mama, Hellen Ati, and singer Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy’s PA, Abu Salami and Lucky Udu.

Recall that the Kenyan single mother made headlines for the umpteenth time after she claimed Lucky Udu and Abu Salami were asking her for bedroom favours before they gave her the money Burna Boy sent for her.

The whole online drama drew reactions from several netizens, including Cubana Chiefpriest. The socialite shared his thoughts on his Instagram stories.

According to Cubana Chiefpriest, he can't have a child and abandon it. The socialite said that after Hellen claimed she had a baby for him, he told her to come to Nigeria, but she told him to send money instead.

Chiefpriest said he does not even know Hellen from anywhere, and he considers children to be gifts from God, so he cannot abandon his own child with the level of wealth that God has blessed him with. The socialite asked how much he could possibly spend on child support that would make him abandon a child who could be great in future.

In his words:

“God forbid that I have a child and abandon my child. You born for big man na dragging you wan use am drag the big man. You say you born for me i say ok come to Nigeria you say make I send money first say baby dey hungry say hospital bill choke, say you collect loan, come on i no send you to hospital. I don't even know you from anywhere no trace whatsoever. Children are gift from God I can't discharge my blood God forbid for all this money wey I get. God will never forgive me how much be child support wey go make me discharge pikin wey fit be c Ronaldo tomorrow. She came out because the 30k cruise catch am them come use am run the main cruise.”

Chiefpriest also taunted Burna Boy for wanting to get to him by giving his family member money and getting Lucky Udu to contact Hellen. See screenshots of the celebrity barman’s posts below:

Reactions as Cubana Chiefpriest speaks on alleged baby mama drama

Cubana Chiefpriest’s broken silence about the drama surrounding his alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen, and Burna Boy’s team was met with mixed comments from Nigerians.

Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Dopeyofficial:

“Peace of mind wan wound FC😂😂😂.”

Chizzy4n:

“Just remove Apki from prison and win all these fight , me I don miss my Presido.”

lizzyofblaze:

“This January too hot…Wahala na water 💦.”

Emeka_:

“CP, no mind the guy and ya Kenyan lookalike.”

Yolandebesoh:

“My own is why have you not removed Speed Dalington from prison as your own part of the bargain?😂”

ksolo_hitz:

“If that lady is saying the truth how come she no get passport? Where she meet cp for the knack?”

okiemute1303:

“Even though if burna gave your cousin 5 million instead of 30k dollars, you that is his cousin did you gave him 1 million talk more of the acclaim 5m burna gift him ?”

distinguished_ozmakaveli:

“You wan drag Davido enter.”

____yall_____:

“Dem say CP wife no be soft meat oooo. Na why CP dey write all this jargons. Baba dey fear him wife.”

golden.rain003:

“I knew the 30 thousand dollars was audio. Anyways, 5 million isn't that bad.”

claire.o__:

“Imagine running a DNA test on someone who’s a complete stranger to you.”

Clifford_bxnn:

“Burna boy use 8Million run passport for the girl?? My question how did she came to Nigeria at the first place? When she and CP meet? She fly enter here? Why suddenly she doesn’t have what it’s takes to come here again???”

biggest_zillions1:

“Resemblance na water 💦.”

Kc_selfnosmall:

“40 something years old man acting like a baby 🤦‍♂️.”

Able_vibescontrol:

“CP you no get level !!! You be big baby 😂.”

lauretta_egboh:

“This one is just trying to opportunistically silly. Imagine trying to utilize the current trending event to mischievously avail yourself. You say you don't know her but agreed to having a one night stand with you. You claim you don't know her but she called for a DNA test severally and you blocked her. Listen, Burna-boy is still bigger than you. He has proven himself and upheld his dignity by keeping to his promise regards your brother. He also made attempts by trying to help your son get a life. Millions was already spent to bring the lady in of which there's a confirmation. If Burna-boy decides to relinquish further on the help, it's because certain events are not clear . He is still bigger than you. You wey make mouth sey you go release Akpi, the guy still dey prison till date. I have always said it,,,you are nothing but....belle na water.....mouth na ocean.....promise na river and cake na lake. Just continue with your fake life on social media....everybody don know you and you don cast. Na fake you fake, you no kee persin.”

chioma__rita:

“But this Cubana waited till burna boy said he will help this lady oh.. she has literally been crying since she got pregnant and u Cubana didn’t tell her to come so u guys will sought things out u waited till now.. medicine after death.”

portharcourticons:

“Cubana Just Do DNA Test You No Be Mohbad Wife 😂.”

Lawyer speaks on Burna Boy assisting Hellen

Legit.ng also reported that Nigerian international superstar Burna Boy has been highly appreciated for being a man of his word.

Nigerian law firm DPA Organisation stated that Burna was serious about catering for Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama and son.

The musician previously declared that he would assist the young woman after a video of her lamenting the situation surfaced.

