Nigerian media personality Lucky Udu has reacted to the claims levelled against him by Cubana Chiefpriest’s alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen

In an Instagram video, the public figure shared his side of the story as he addressed Hellen’s allegations

Lucky Udu also posted video proof of his conversation with the single mum and netizens took sides on the matter

Nigerian media personality, Lucky Udu has reacted after Cubana Chiefpriest’s baby mama, Hellen, claimed he asked her for bedroom favours.

Recall that the Kenyan single mother, Hellen Ati, made a video where she said that Burna Boy’s PA, Abu Salami and Lucky Udu, forced her to claim that the singer had given her money and that they were seeking bedroom favours from her instead.

In a new development, Lucky Udu posted a video explaining his interaction with Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama.

Nigerians speak as Lucky Udu reacts to Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged baby mama's claims of asking to sleep with her. Photos: @luckyudu, @hellen_ati

According to him, Hellen and her lawyer friend, Black Cinderella, had posted entirely false things on social media.

“She and one other lady that calls herself a lawyer have been saying so many things that are not really true, in fact from my perspective, they are entirely false”, he said.

Speaking further, Lucky Udu addressed Hellen’s claim of him asking her for a percentage. According to him, he has never done that in his life and he challenged people to bring out evidence if he has ever acted that way.

The video creator however said that the only time he got funds was when he asked the guy Burna Boy gave N15 million if he was going to donate anything to his studio and he gave him N2 million which he used to buy a laptop and other equipment for his work.

He said:

“She said that we are asking for a percentage, all my life, I have never! Nobody that I’ve ever brought to my platform have I ever asked for any sort of percentage. If there’s anybody that can say Lucky Udu has asked for any percentage, come out with evidence and I promise that this is the last video anybody will see from me on the internet. I will quit this work that I do for good. It was just this guy that Burna Boy gave N15 million, when I was interviewing him, then I asked him, are you going to donate anything to Lucky Udu studios and he said yes, which he donated N2 million which I used to purchase this MacBook pro laptop and it’s the first time anybody that has benefitted from my platform is donating to me.”

Speaking further, Lucky Udu said it was an entirely false claim that he asked Hellen to sleep with her. According to him, he has never had any conversation of that nature with her. He went on to explain some of the demands the Kenyan single mum made that discouraged him.

Lucky Udu said Hellen expressed her concerns about where she would live in Nigeria. When he asked Abu Salami, he was told she would stay in an Air BnB, which is fully furnished and has a nanny and a cook. However, Hellen said she preferred to buy food.

Lucky Udu also said Hellen said she wanted to stay in Victoria Island and that he was not pleased with her demands because it might discourage her helper.

In his words:

“That is entirely false, I never in my life had any conversation with that lady or anything close to that conversation with her, so I don’t know why anybody would want to come out to say something like this. This Hellen lady in Kenya, at some point, she was telling me they had processed the visa but she was worried because doesn’t know where she will stay if she comes to Nigeria, that she wants to stay in Victoria Island. I told her, "This one you’re making demands like this, it’s not appropriate because it might discourage the person that wants to help you.”

According to Lucky Udu, things are not so bad for him that he is lacking female attention which will push him to ask Hellen for bedroom favours. In his words:

“It’s not that bad for me, I am not lacking female attention.”

He also said:

“Everything Hellen is saying is entirely false.”

See the full video below:

See a video of Lucky Udu’s conversation with Hellen below:

Reactions as Lucky Udu reacts to Hellen’s claims

Social media users had things to say about Lucky Udu’s reactions to Hellen’s claims of wanting to sleep with her before helping her.

Read the comments below:

brymo247:

“You rush to interview her but you never bother to investigate the authenticity of the whole situation… na karma dey worry una so and it came very early 😂.”

funky1040:

“Now you can see how it feels to accuse someone falsely that lady has never seen Chiefpriest in her life make your own body tell you too.”

Stilljesus27:

“Una Dey joke with EAST AFRICAN ladies especially KENYANS WOMEN 😂😂 Has DNA proof that CP father the boy?? Una go learn.”

elvis.d.boss:

“Lucky, ur good nor go k!ll u ooo Amen 🙏.”

Kingswazo:

“My bro keep asking for your donations you deserve it ok.”

viktur_xx:

“This girl is hiding something, I don’t believe that child belongs to CP. she doesn’t want to come to Nigeria because she’s afraid of DNA. She wants money and not help.”

iamkingdinero1:

“Woman when say she no know say “ CP” na married man 😂 truth no Dey that her mouth but then again , sentiments 😌.”

Tdsglamhairsalon:

“Is so sad how suddenly people forget where they are coming from … or is it that she was scared of speaking up? at the same time can’t say no because she needs help maybe the right thing would have been Bruna boy to give the boy scholarship for the future then establish the lady in her own country where she will feel safe than bring her here to avoid complications … well I wish everyone the very best of luck.”

princesolomon01:

“I believe you personally, u are a good man..... I have watched you from the day you started.....”

onlybigray:

“Same you believed all what that lady said about CP and convinced us to believe her. E reach your turn, Una no want us to believe her again 😂😂😂😂 funny dude.”

fondokataferno:

“You asked Cubana Chief priest cousin for percentage... forget donation talk... that's a percentage... which one is nobody cares how you survive... your platform is not monetized.”

praisebillions_101:

“Make una carry una cross bros since una believed what she said about CP we have to believe what they are saying about u guys good night.”

Officialstarboi:

“Anyways you are a good person you basically doing ur work u dnt hv to feel bad tho.”

zamsicutz007:

“This guy Dey lie.”

Felainversace:

“Sorry Lucky, I'm your big fan but I don't entirely believe you.”

Iwekabuchi:

“This woman no get sense.”

Chiom_a_steph:

“Can you imagine.”

9540jennifer:

“May the universe no let us help the wrong person 🙏🙏🙏🙏 may our good no kapi us 🙏🙏 good night my people.”

kingtufab:

“Very decent conversation. I know I could vouch for u. The girl sef dy stressful and get wahala with diff many many questions. See as u took ur time to motivate and comfort her. She doesn’t deserve it. Just rest for her matter after this my guy.”

