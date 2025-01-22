Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen Ati, has surfaced online with new allegations

Hellen, in a recent clip, accused the celebrity barman of bringing hard luck into her since their meeting

She further narrated how she has been trying to get a job and continued to speak on the importance of conducting a DNA

Hellen Ati, the alleged baby mama of Nigerian socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, has opened up about the challenges she has faced since reportedly having the entertainer's child.

The Kenyan woman revealed that her life has drastically changed since she became pregnant with their son in 2022.

Chiefpriest’s alleged baby mama continues to speak on DNA. Credit: @cubanachiefpriest, @hellen_ati

Source: Instagram

Hellen shared that despite her efforts to find employment, things have not been as favourable for her as they were before she met Chiefpriest.

She emphasized that her main focus is securing her son's well-being, and she is not interested in the fame that may come with the situation.

Additionally, Hellen called for a DNA test to settle any doubts surrounding the paternity.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the drama between celebrity barman and his alleged baby mama got messier after she demanded that he runs a DNA test on her son.

After CP refuted the claim that he had some children in Malaysia, Hellen alleged that he was lying and added that he was married in Malaysia.

She also called him a liar and a coconut head for delaying the DNA test. According to Hellen, all she wants Cubana Chiefpriest to do was the DNA test and after that, she will be done with him.

Several netizens have shared their thoughts on the drama between both of them. While Hellen keeps calling on Nigerians to talk to CP on her behalf, Nigerians decided to ignore her this time.

Watch her speak below:

Cubana Chiefpriest's baby mama spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

elightscakes said:

"The other work no de work?"

realchajanet wrote:

"This woman is to early nah; go and work you do wants his money joor."

eleganter said:

May we not have a family member that will keep disgracing us anytime we try to on out data."

julzhair wrote:

"Helen please just shut up!! You had the opportunity to not be poor again but you missed."

omorimuo reacted:

"This lady should stop ✋ she her self look like chief priest that’s where the child resemblance comes from."

onyemmye wrote:

"Theirs no way in heaven and earth that this girl is @cubana_chiefpriest girlfriend not to talk of baby mama. You guys should stop giving this woman audience abeeg."

manichie reacted:

"You have two children one for CP and the other unknown, why haven't we seen you fighting for the one this hard."

yourscart said:

"The problem here is that the child look so much like his mother and the mother look so much like chief priest, na this thing dey bring confusion."

CP's 'baby mama' posts Chioma Jesus' song

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest's alleged Kenyan baby mama, Hellen, has caused a stir online after Afrobeats star Burna Boy offered to intervene in her situation.

The young mum who reached out to Nigerians to help her battle for her and her son's health, posted a video expressing her faith with gospel singer Chioma Jesus' song.

Hellen's post calling on God's assistance got many talking on social media as some praised Burna Boy for stepping in.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng