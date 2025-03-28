US reality TV star Kim Kardashian is currently a proud mum as her daughter, North West, has just released a new song

However, this did not sit well with some social media users, who may have an opinion that it is not age-appropriate

North's appearance on the song with English producer FKA Twigs spurred mixed reactions from fans

North West is making the waves, but sadly, her mother is getting dragged online. The 11-year-old child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West has just released yet another song.

Remember that Kanye's song with Diddy, which North West rapped on, was released against Kim's will. This was after they had an agreement that it would not be so.

Fans accuse Kim Kardashian of trying to annoy Kanye with North's new song. Credit: @kimkardashian

According to Daily Mail, earlier this year in January, North made a surprise feature as she fluently rapped in Japanese on the British singer's track from her third studio album, EUSEXUA.

In the new clip posted by Kim, North was seen rapping in a different language with FKA Twigs' Childlike Things music video. Many slammed her mother for allowing her daughter to feature on such. This also comes from the fact of Kanye's rant about Kim's control over his kids.

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng had previously reported that while Kanye and Kim have a custody agreement with their lawyers, North West's recent visit to her father did not go quite as planned.

It was said that Kim interrupted North's meeting with her father due to information she got a hold of. She called a meeting with their lawyers as soon as she heard that that Andrew Tate and Tristan Tate would be present at Kanye's house during North West's visit.

Reactions to North West's new song

Read some reactions as compiled by Legit.ng below:

@whos_annn54 said:

"This is terribleeee."

@kingyzy77 said:

"You are purposefully doing the things you know her dad doesn’t like."

@_melo_ramoshaba said:

"I love seeing her express herself and do something age-appropriate! ❤️ Honestly, I don't get why people are hating. Most of us grew up pretending to perform on stage for our imaginary crowds - it's all about creativity and self-expression. Let's celebrate her confidence and individuality!"

Fans slam Kim over North's new music video with FKA Twigs. Credit: @kimkardashian

@prinnahh said:

"Why are we pretending she’s talented lol."

@kihikaas said:

"When she grows up and sees this she will laugh out loud… i promise!"

@yethedonx said:

"Another post that’s not even cracking 1 million likes."

@pochieol said:

"When and what time does this kid go to school? Education is important Kimberly!"

@vicky.ramellamoore said:

"Another generation of being famous with zero talent!"

Kanye’s daughter North West working on album

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, North West announced that she is working on her debut album, Elementary School Dropout.

The daughter of media mogul Kim Kardashian made this announcement at her father, Kanye West's event.

Netizens were not highly impressed with this, as many said North West should stay in school.

