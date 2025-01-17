As the news of the alleged murder of Salome Adaidu by Timileyin Ajayi went viral, a lady, Adesewa Ayodele, whom he had previously invited, cried out

Adesewa, who shared screenshots of their conversation, claimed she met him on social media during an exclusive interview with Legit.ng

The dental surgery assistant noted that after his persistent calls inviting her to the karaoke, she made arrangements with her sister to go with her because of his desperation

When the news of gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi allegedly killing her girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, went viral, a lady, Adesewa Sharon Ayodele, shared screenshots of her conversation with the singer.

In the conversation, Timileyin invited Adesewa for a karaoke night which she unfortunately could not attend. According to their chats, he arranged for another meeting which she could not meet up again.

Legit.ng reached out to Adesewa, who was shaken by the news of Salome's death. She spoke to us through her lawyer, Dapel Victoria Naanbam Esq.

Adesewa reveals how she met Timileyin Ajayi

The dental surgery assistant explained how she met Timileyin and how he invited her to a karaoke.

"I saw an advert on his TikTok handle saying he holds singing practice, so I contacted him and was added to a group on Telegram. That was when he started inviting me for a karaoke."

My relationship with Timileyin Ajayi - Adesewa

Adesewa said she shared no relationship with Timileyin and had never met him before except on social media.

"There was no relationship at all, we belonged to the same group on Telegram, and that's how he started chatting with me."

Timileyin Ajayi's strange behaviour

The young lady claimed she noticed a sting of desperation in his invitation for her to come for the karaoke even after missing his first invitation.

"Yes, he was so desperate for me to come for the karaoke. He kept calling me and sending messages, even when I couldn't make it because of my work schedule; he offered to make arrangements for the place I would sleep that night."

Timileyin Ajayi arranges sleepover after karaoke for Adesewa

In her chat with Timileyin, he told her of an arrangement to sleep and go to work from there the following morning. Despite his desperation, the young lady said she had made plans to go with her sister because he is a gospel singer.

"I didn't agree to stay over, though I felt he was so desperate, so I asked my sister and we deliberated on going together because he was a gospel singer, and it seemed like a good thing.

Adesewa reacts to death of Salome Adaidu

She said was shocked by the death of Salome Adaidu even before knowing that her killer was the same man who was pestering her to come to a karaoke.

"I was very surprised, and I shouted, even before discovering that it was the same person who had been inviting me over."

Adesewa advises ladies not to trust pastors, gospel singers

The young lady has some words for her gender. She also warned them to be wary of who they roll with, noting that evil-doers now hide under the umbrella of religion to perpetrate their evil acts.

"Please do not trust anyone at all. They are now using Christian activities to lure their victims. I learnt not to trust anyone; the devil and his agent are real and living amongst us; terrible things are really happening, and young females should be careful with what they do, follow their instincts and be very prayerful.

"The video I made was to create awareness that such people could use different tactics to get someone; they shouldn't go to anyone's place without the consent of their family; you never can tell who is who, and please, always involve God in everything you do. Never trust anyone, be it a minister of the gospel or a gospel singer; I only trust God from now on."

Salome Adaidu's family alleges Timileyin Ajayi kidnapped her

Legit.ng earlier reported that a close family friend of the late lady claimed that the gospel singer kidnapped her before killing her.

Alli Stephen, via Facebook, denied any relationship between Salome and her reported killer, Timileyin Ajayi.

Stephen claimed that Salome was like a sister to him and that she informed him about her movement before she left home while insisting she took the wrong tricycle and was kidnapped.

