Family and friends of Salome Eleojo Adaidu, who was allegedly killed by a gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, has opened up on what actually transpired between them

According to viral reports, Salome was Timileyin's girlfriend, however, her family said that it was not true

They added that Salome Adaidu entered a wrong Keke and was kidnapped by Timileyin, who later murdered her

Family of the lady Salome Eleojo Adaidu, who was allegedly murdered by a gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi, has revealed the relationship between the deceased and the artiste.

Contrary to widespread reports, a Facebook user Alli Stephen said that Salome was not Timileyin's girlfriend and he lied about his statement when he was arrested by the police. The netizen added that Salome was like a sister to him.

Speaking further, Alli said that Salome left home by 11 am on Sunday, January 12, 2025, to see her friend at Karu, Nasarawa state, and she entered the wrong Keke.

According to Alli, he spoke to Salome's older sister at 2pm and later by 6 pm in the evening that dat. Afterward, Salome's sister called him and said that her sister was dead. He added that it was the bike man who carried her alleged murderer that raised the alarm because the bag he carried was dripping with blood.

How Timileyin Ajayi killed Salome

Another Facebook user Abby Simon said that Salome is her friend's younger sister and she was not Timileyin's girlfriend. She stated that Timileyin kidnapped the deceased and killed her in the most gruesome way possible and was caught by the police.

Abby added that she is currently at her house and what happened to Salome is not what any family should experience. She further noted that Abby was not a spoilt child, and she kept to herself. Besides, she hardly left her home except when necessary.

Reactions as Salome Eleojo's family speaks up

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as Salome Eleojo Adaidu's family and friends speak up after the police arrested her alleged murderer.

@smartofficial_:

"By next week, he probably would have been cruising around with a Benz meanwhile he got the money by killing an innocent soul. More reason why I can never be moved by what my fellow guys have. If you see how these guys make their money, you would wish to keep hustling in a decent and upright way. God help us o."

@chiamakagracella:

"I don’t even understand how will killing someone make you rich? The native doctor that told you to do so is he rich?"

@fusserchronic:

"Jesus! And he’s in church pretty much every Sunday."

@thegirlrochelle:

"No safe space for women in this world. You stay on your own problem, you mingle with people wahala. May God keep protecting all females out there."

@rosy_kesh:

"The desperation to make money."

Timileyin Ajayi's old motivational video surfaces

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that an old video of Timileyin Ajayi, the man who killed his lover, had surfaced online after he was arrested by the police.

The man had been accused of killing his lover in Abuja with the severed head of his lover founds in a nylon.

In the old clip, he was saying that there were no village people and that his fans should not be stopped by any power.

