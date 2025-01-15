The Nasarawa state police command has asked members of the public who have anything against the suspect Timileyin Ajayi

Timileyin Ajayi had confessed to killing his fiance, Salome Adaidu, who travelled from Abuja to visit him in Nasarawa, where she was murdered

Ramhan Nansel, the police spokesperson in the state, assured the victim's family and the public of justice, adding that Timileyin Ajayi would soon be prosecuted.

The police in Nasarawa state have urged Nigerians who have any complaints against the suspected murderer Salome Adaidu, a serving member of the Nationa Youths Service Corps (NYSC), who travelled from Abuja to Nasarawa to meet his boyfriend, Timileyin Ajayi.

During interrogation in a viral video, Timileyin Ajadi confessed to the crime and said he had no regret for it. He stated Salome Adaidu was his girlfriend but was cheating on him, which was what led to her killing.

Who is Timileyin Ajayi?

Timileyin Ajayi was earlier reported to be a gospel single, but the suspect said he was a cryptocurrency trader in the confessional video. This revelation contradicted the earlier report.

The confession started generating reactions from Nigerians who expressed sympathy toward the family of the deceased as the suspect did not show any remorse for his action.

The suspect said he had no regret for his actions because "life is reciprocal". He disclosed that his action against his girlfriend was never planned but a situation that happened, and he had to take the law into his own hands. He said he was ready to face justice.

Police speak on Timileyin Ajadi

While speaking about the incident, the police said an investigation had commenced and assured the family of the victim and the public that justice would be served and that Timileyin Ajayi would soon be charged in court.

According to Channels TV, Ramhan Nansel, the Nasarawa state police command spokesperson, gave the assurance while addressing the press during the suspect's parade in Lafia, the state capital.

Nansel said:

“Investigation is ongoing, and upon conclusion of the investigation he will be arraigned in court for prosecution. I want to assure the family and members of the public that this suspect will not be spared if found wanting.

“He will be charged to court for prosecution. We are calling on members of the public who may have any complaints against the suspect to come forward, and it will be looked into and investigated.”

Timileyin Ajadi: UK man shared what Nigerians don't know

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man in the diaspora has said he is heartbroken by emerging reports of gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi killing his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu.

The UK-based man, who said he knew the gospel singer, mentioned the popular church he used to attend before he quit.

The heartbroken man's account about the gospel singer has sparked mixed reactions on social media. According to Charles, Ajayi was a chorister at Christ Embassy church in Umuahia and Abuja. Charles noted that Ajayi wanted more from life but always got unlucky.

