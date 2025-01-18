Amid claims from gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi that Salome Adaidu was his girlfriend, the deceased's real lover has broken silence

In an interview with Salome's elder sister, Patience Adaidu Unekwuojo, her real boyfriend shared how long they have dated

During the touching interview, an old loved-up video and pictures of Salome with her real boyfriend were shared

An old video and pictures of the slain Salome Eleojo Adaidu with her real boyfriend, Maxwell Ajah, have surfaced on social media.

The pictures and video were shared on Facebook by a legal practitioner, Achonu Love, who released a phone recording of Salome's elder sister, Patience Adaidu Unekwuojo, with Maxwell.

Maxwell said he began dating Salome in 2018. Photo Credit: Max Well, Salome Adaidu, Charles Arinze Nwabude

Source: Facebook

The lovebirds looked loved-up in the short clip and the pictures. When quizzed by Patience about his relationship with Salome, Maxwell said they began dating in 2018.

"I met Ele sometime in 2017...And we started dating the next year 2018. That was how we started dating. During that period, we had issues and then we settled. it wasn't like we were dating all through that period. Yes, that is it..."

Maxwell, from Benue State, said they dated for seven years and chatted up until Saturday, January 11, a day before she was allegedly murdered by gospel singer Oluwatimielyin Ajayi.

He described Salome as a non-violent lady and said he completely trusted her to have been faithful during their relationship. Achonu's video stirred mixed reactions.

The loved-up video can be seen in the 24th second of Achonu's video here.

Salome Adaidu and Maxwell Ajah dated for seven years. Photo Credit: Max Well, Achonu Love

Source: Facebook

Reactions trail Salome Adaidu's real boyfriend's testimony

Enyo Fausty said:

"The police know what to do but why the delay?

"To get evidence let the guy's phone be checked let the sister's of the deceased call their sister's number to know if Timi has her number. Let's start from there."

Helena Agbaji said:

"Hmmmm oh God pls show your mightiness in this case, This is so painful oh 💔. Timi God will punish you."

Ɓhadguy Spẹc said:

"Wait ooo how many boyfriend did salome have.

"And secondly wetin carry her go timi house.

"This story is just complicated.

"This maxwell guy should go to church and praise the almighty God for the exposing the murder of this salome if not na him dem for catch."

Onuche Aidejuile said:

"The Police should release her phone.

"That is the only place the truth can be seen🥺🥺.

"Omo this matter plenty."

Ene Queen said:

"That useless guy that is calming Salome is is girlfriend we believe her phone is with him the police should collect the phone and check because there most be pictures of her and him and they conversation in her phone . We need justice for her because everything they need to know is in her phone. And the guys phone also. May God have mercy on us. This is end time no one is serve in this country again oooo💔💔😭."

Mercy Adadioranma said:

"For the wages of sin is death,,,, timi has commit terrible sin and the blood of Ele is on him,,,, he is now getting mad. Gradually,,,,, after then death follows,,, he must surely die too.

"Nobody touch the saint and go free."

Mercy Otah said:

"I have tried to stop thinking about her. Someone I never met. I'm just imagining how she would have been begging for her life. Chai, Rest in peace dear!!! You died a painful death!"

We remind you that every person accused of any crime is considered innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.

Man shares last message he sent Salome

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had shared the last message he sent Salome Eleojo Adaidu on WhatsApp.

The man, who claimed they met on Facebook, expressed shock about her gruesome murder and demanded justice for Salome.

He said he was interested in her and got her WhatsApp number after they chatted on Facebook. The last message he sent her on WhatsApp was two words.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng