A lady who says she is the elder sister of Salome Adaidu has said the gospel singer who allegedly murdered her was telling lies

In a Facebook post, Rhoda Ojonugwa Adaidu said her sister was not Timileyin's girlfriend, as the gospel singer claimed in an interview

Rhoda said she was close to her sister very well, and she would have known Timileyin if he and Salome were dating as claimed

A lady who says she is the elder sister of the late Salome Adaidu has come online to lament her sad death.

The lady identified herself as Rhoda Ojonugwa Adaidu, noting that she was close to the late Salome.

Rhoda suggested that her sister was not dating Timileyin. Photo: Facebook/Rhoda Adaidu, YouTube/Timi Ajayi and Instagram/@ijeomadaisy.

In a Facebook post, Rhoda lamented that her sister was allegedly murdered in cold blood and that the alleged murderer was telling lies to Nigerians.

Rhoda said she and her late sister were close, insisting she does not know gospel singer Timileyin Ajayi.

She said due to her closeness to the late Salome, she would have known if she and Timileyi were dating.

Rhoda accused Timileyin of telling lies about their relationship, suggesting that they were not dating.

She said:

"I, Rhoda Ojonugwa Adaidu, is the elder sister of late Salome Eleojo Adaidu who was allegedly murdered by one Timileyi Ajayi. Salome Eleojo Adaidu was my immediate younger sister and she was not just a sister but is my best friend, paddy of life, gist partner and my favourite sister. There is no one that knows me and doesn't know how close me and Eleojo, as I fondly call her, are. She is my 5 and 6. There is nobody Salome Eleojo Adaidu knows that I don't know, and there is nobody I know you don't know. If she knew him as claimed, I will be the first person on earth to know."

Rhoda said the suspected murderer, Timileyin Ajayi, lied in the interviews he granted the media.

He said he changed the narrative, saying so many things simultaneously.

Her words:

"The guy in question is trying to change the whole narrative. How can you just an individual say more than six things about someone he doesn't really know from anywhere? We all on this case should open up our eyes and minds to see and listen that the guy is lying. Everything he has been saying from day one doesn't hold water."

Rhoda pleaded with Nigerians to help her family fight for justice, insisting her sister did not deserve to die the way she did.

Her words:

"So, therefore, I'm pleading with Nigerians with a conscience to please stand up for my sister and start the cry for justice for Salome. No one deserves to die in such a manner, absolutely no one."

Reactions to Rhoda's post

Precious Obaje said:

"So sad, may God console you all and may justice prevail."

Usman Muhammad Abubakar said:

"Immediately I saw his confession I knew something is wrong somewhere and I must say this without any fear, there is a 3rd party to this crime, who is trying to use every means to cover himself, someone is behind this, this guy didn't act alone, a strong force is behind this, i am really sorry for ur loss."

