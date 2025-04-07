Southampton’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed yesterday after the 3-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur

The Saints, with 10 points from 31 games, cannot mathematically finish above the bottom three with seven matches left

Super Eagles stars Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo went down with the South Coast club, adding a relegation each to their CVs

Southampton were officially confirmed to become the first club to be relegated from the Premier League this season after losing 3-1 to Tottenham Hotspur yesterday.

The result means that Southampton can no longer mathematically beat Wolverhampton Wanderers’ current point tally of 32, even if they win their remaining seven games.

Joe Aribo challenges compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi for the ball during a Premier League match. Photo by MI News.

Source: Getty Images

According to ESPN, the Saints became the quickest team to be relegated after their drop was confirmed on matchday 31 and are on course to beat Derby County’s record of the worst campaign with 15 points in the 2007/08 season.

Super Eagles stars Paul Onuachu and Joe Aribo were relegated with the club, their second relegation, having also dropped down with the team in the 2022/23 season.

Teammate and England national team goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale earned his third Premier League relegation, having been relegated with Bournemouth and Sheffield United in the past.

Head coach Ivan Juric left his role this morning after the club's EFL Championship status for next season was confirmed, managing for 108 days and lost 12 of 14 games.

Legit.ng looks at the players who have been relegated the most times in the Premier League, as first called by Football Faithfuls.

Players with most PL relegations

Nathan Blake

Blake holds a joint record for the most relegations in the Premier League with five drops in 10 years between 1994 and 2004 with four different teams: Sheffield United, Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wolverhampton Wanderers. He was relegated in back-to-back seasons with two different clubs twice. He has also gained promotion thrice.

Hermann Hreidarsson

Hreidarsson has also been relegated five times from that Premier League with all five clubs he played for in the English top-flight division, holding the record for most teams suffered relegation with: Crystal Palace, Wimbledon, Ipswich Town, Charlton and Portsmouth.

Seven players have suffered relegations four times each, including former Chelsea goalkeeper, the hero of Baku, Robert Green. Marcus Bent played for 18 clubs in his career and holds the record for scoring for six clubs, and it's only normal he was relegated four times.

Paul Onuachu and Tosin Adarabioyo duel for the ball during Chelsea's 4-1 win over Southampton. Photo by Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

Players relegated four times

Ashley Ward (1994/95, 1997/98, 1998/99, 2000/01)

Marc Edworthy (1997/98, 2001/02, 2003/04, 2007/08)

Nigel Quashie (1995/96, 1998/99, 2004/05, 2005/06)

Marcus Bent (1997/98, 2001/02, 2003/04, 2006/07)

Robert Green (2004/05, 2010/11, 2012/13, 2014/15)

Sebastian Bassong (2008/09, 2011/12, 2013/14, 2015/16)

Curtis Davies (2005/06, 2010/11, 2014/15, 2016/17)

Aribo played as a centre-back

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles attacker Joe Aribo played as a centre-back for Southampton after injury ravaged their defence and Juric was finding solutions.

Aribo is primarily an attacking midfielder who has also excelled as a central midfielder but was forced to play in defence to help the Saints deal with multiple injuries.

