Nigerian gospel artistes Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, and Moses Bliss achieved a remarkable feat on YouTube Music for the first quarter of 2025

Nathaniel Bassey led the gospel trio with 52.8 million streams, securing the 13th spot on the overall top 20 list, while Mercy Chinwo followed with 46.4 million streams

The gospel artists’ standout performances highlighted the growing global appeal of Nigerian faith-based music, as they are ranked among the most-streamed Nigerian artists

Nigerian gospel artists Nathaniel Bassey, Mercy Chinwo, and Moses Bliss have emerged as some of the most streamed Nigerian acts on YouTube Music for the first quarter of 2025.

According to data compiled by Nigeria Stories and Grok AI, these artists not only held their own but also surpassed several Afrobeats heavyweights, proving that gospel music had carved a solid niche in the global streaming landscape.

The rankings, which covered streams from January to March 2025, showcased the trio’s dominance, with Nathaniel Bassey leading the pack at 52.8 million streams, placing him 13th overall.

Mercy Chinwo trailed closely with 46.4 million streams, landing her the 17th spot, while Moses Bliss rounded off the gospel contingent with 41.5 million streams at 19th, notably edging out Afrobeats sensation BNXN.

Gospel Music’s rising tide in Nigeria

The success of these gospel stars underscored a significant shift in Nigeria’s music industry, where Afrobeats had long reigned supreme.

Nathaniel Bassey’s impressive tally was bolstered by hits like “Yahweh Sabaoth” with 25 million streams, “TOBECHUKWU” featuring Mercy Chinwo Blessed at 39 million, and “Jesus Iye” hitting 32 million streams. Mercy Chinwo’s standout track “Excess Love” continued to resonate with listeners worldwide, racking up a staggering 133 million streams, cementing her status as a gospel powerhouse.

Moses Bliss, with his soul-lifting tunes, also proved his mettle, securing a spot among Nigeria’s top 20 streamed artists globally. Meanwhile, Afrobeats titan Rema topped the chart with 223 million streams, driven by his global hit “Calm Down” featuring Selena Gomez, followed by Burna Boy at 171 million and Ayra Starr at 169 million.

Yet, the gospel artists’ ability to break into this elite list highlighted their growing influence beyond church walls.

This breakthrough reflected the increasing demand for faith-based music, not just in Naija but across the globe. The numbers spoke volumes—gospel was no longer a side hustle in the Nigerian music game; it had become a force to reckon with.

The trio’s success also came at a time when Nigerian music continued to dominate international platforms, with artistes like Davido (113 million streams) and Wizkid (102 million streams) holding strong in the top five.

However, Bassey, Chinwo, and Bliss showed that gospel could stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the biggest names in Afrobeats.

Reactions as gospel artists dominate YouTube's Q1 chart

@Hiswordxray said:

"There is indeed a revolution going on in Nigerian gospel music, and this is only the beginning"

@IkechiBene65006 replied:

"Nathaniel Bassey songs are Inspirational and moving. But others you mentioned are just talented in music, that's all."

@adeyemipapi said:

"VDM has done something again."

@Babangida1026 commented:

"@NigeriaStories where is Solomon Lange in this list of yours? Is the north not Nigeria enough? Y’all make other Nigerians think we don’t have Christians in the North"

@0mokafe said:

"Tpain don return Nigerians back to God 😂"

Nathaniel Bassey petitions IG for defamation

A previously published article on Legit.ng reported that Nathaniel Bassey petitioned the Inspector General of Police over claims by social media users that he fathered Mercy Chinwo’s son.

The gospel singer’s lawyers argued that the allegations were defamatory, sparking a legal battle against four individuals.

This incident highlighted Bassey’s resolve to protect his reputation amidst his rising fame.

