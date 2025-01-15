Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin has broken his silence about the claims levelled against him by Spyro

Singer Spyro recently accused Ubi of using Davido’s name to scam him into performing at a show in Ghana

Ubi explained that Spyro also owed him 10% from a car deal which he helped him get, this got netizens divided

Nigerian talent manager Ubi Franklin has taken to social media to react to claims by singer Oludipe David, aka Spyro, that he was a scammer.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Spyro spoke during a podcast where he accused Ubi Franklin of scamming him with 30BG boss, David ‘Davido’ Adeleke’s name.

Shortly after Spyro’s accusation made headlines, Ubi Franklin posted a video where he shared his side of the story.

Ubi Franklin counters Spyro

According to Davido's associate, he was with the 30BG boss sometime in October when he told him about Iyanya’s birthday. Ubi said OBO decided to book them a jet to Ghana so they could have a good time during the birthday celebration.

Ubi also added that a day before this discussion with Davido, Spyro had reached out to him about wanting to get a car and he decided to connect him with the dealer while noting that he was going to get 10% from the deal.

The talent manager said that Spyro was reluctant to pay the full amount for the car and said that they should reduce the cost because he could help them promote the brand. However, Ubi told him they needed their money and not the promotion. Ubi also said if he was waiving 10% from the car amount, they were going to take it from his own money. Ubi Franklin noted that the car cost N105 million meaning that his 10% was N10.5 million.

Ubi said:

“Before that day, Spyro had reached out to me that he wanted to buy the car and I said I was going to connect him so I called the guy because that’s what I do. If I connect you on a deal, I have to make my 10% so he told me they should help him reduce the money that he was going to promote them. I told him they don’t need that and they want their money and I feel like he doesn’t have what it takes to promote the car and get someone to buy it. I then said okay if I’m waiving 10% from this thing, they are going to take it from my money. 10% from N105,000 is N10.5 million. Every transaction that I do, I get my 10%. Even with music, if I give somebody a show, I collect my 10%, if I give someone a gig, anything I do, I get my 10%. I gave him the guy’s number, he went there, I told him ‘when you’re done, my 10% o’, but because I wanted him to have the car I kept quiet for a bit. So on the 30th of October, he went there and picked up the car.”

Speaking further, Ubi said he called Spyro and told him about Iyanya’s birthday in Ghana and that the music star asked that they come along in Davido’s jet which he agreed to. The talent manager said that while they were in Ghana, he got a call about a show they needed artists to perform because some people had cancelled. So he got Iyanya and Spyro to perform after informing them that the pay was $5000 (N8 million).

According to Ubi, he expected Spyro to talk about the 10% for the car deal so they could do plus and minus with his fee for the show performance.

Ubi said that $5000 is N8m which means Spyro owes him N2 million from his 10% for the car deal.

Nigerians react as Ubi Franklin replies Spyro

Ubi Franklin’s reaction to Spyro’s accusation of him being a scammer was met with questions from Nigerians. Some of them wondered why Spyro needed to pay an extra fee after completing payment on a car. Others however argued that if there was an agreement, the singer needed to also keep the end of the deal.

Read their comments below:

stephenikiyei1:

“The question first is, did you scan him to perform using Davido's name? Yes or No😂.”

whitemoore_us:

“Ubi and Debts be like 5 n 6.”

evergreen_srhr:

“Ubi sabi owe artist sha oh.”

nayneirish:

“Ubi dey lie 😂😂😂😂😂.”

bobo_g057:

“Celebrities with fake lifestyle😂😂 so na small small he pay take motor.”

fhavourite50:

“Y u no respond Vdm 😂😂😂😂.”

blessedafricanqueens':

“So true true u no pay am? Why u no tell am say he owe u money make he use am come perform? U be baba werey.”

henrycruise__:

“This man too do, una Dey use davido dey chop people money.”

bladzzz333:

“So basically you aren’t being transparent. You are using the car deal to cover the 5k without being verbal about it.”

Apmuller001:

“Davido need sack you guy you do too much.”

regal_virgo_:

“U go explain taya.”

barr.adeyemo:

“LOL. Legally speaking, withholding a payment that rightfully belongs to an artist due to an unrelated commission on a separate transaction raises serious concerns. Without a clear contractual right to withhold the funds, this could amount to a breach of trust or even unlawful conversion of funds. Each transaction should be treated independently, and it's only fair that Spyro receives his $5k as agreed. Any dispute over a commission should be resolved separately through proper channels.”

universal_oj:

“Spyro talk show matter …. Ubi de talk motor matter na wa.”

chileechills:

“But that's not how 10% works... How can the person buying the car for 105 mil pay you an extra 10% again? If anything, it's the seller that would give you some money, but it won't even be that much cos how much is his profit again? 🤔😏”

Climaxblupillz:

“Ubi and ashmusy 🙏..nah same script 😂.”

funmisspace:

“His commission should come from the car dealer not the buyer. Dude just cooked up this story to cover up. Stay away from users!”

Dat_lonegirl:

“10% on a car deal? Are you the car dealer? What is the 10% for exactly? I'm honestly curious.”

Cupcakee09:

“I believe ubi for one funny reason I think he’s saying the truth. I’m a Spyro fan but I just believe ubi. A deal is a deal , an agreement shows one’s integrity. The fact I lead you to someone and we agreed , don’t look at my agreement because it came easy or because I’m accessible. The question remains that the 10.5 should be paid because that’s his rules and you opted for it . Whether is small or big you could have bargained. Now to the music deal, as yall didn’t have any agreement before the you were called , you have the right to ask him how much was paid and evidence . He mentioned 5k , regardless of the dignitaries there, you don’t have to perform, let the other artist perform until you clear your bills. There’s no sentiment here. An agreement should always stand regardless who Involved.”

VDM accuses Ubi Franklin of duping man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, accused Ubi Franklin of duping a man of over N10 million using Davido's name.

In the lengthy video, the social media activist explained how Ubi Franklin collected a total of N10.5 million from an upcoming artist with claims that he would get him a music feature with Davido.

According to Very Dark Man, Ubi, who is supposed to be a top person in the Nigerian entertainment scene, is engaging in fraudulent activities.

