Davido has sparked reactions after he named the person who makes him feel broke during a short interview

The singer was at the Paris Fashion Week when he granted an interview about his life and career

Fans reacted after hearing the name of the person he mentioned as they taunted his arch-enemy in the comment section of the post

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido warmed the hearts of fans after he named the person that makes him feel broke.

Legit.ng had reported that the singer was one of the Nigerians who attended the Paris Fashion Week a few days ago.

Fans react to what Davido's interview. Photo credit@davido/@aadeleke001

Source: Instagram

While at the event, the 'If' crooner granted an interview about his life and career. The interviewer asked him if he has ever met anyone that made him feel broke.

Reacting to the question, he said yes, his dad. The singer and his interviewer laughed for some seconds over his response.

After laughing, the interviewer said that he needed to step up his game.

Man hails Davido's dress sense

In the recording, the man, who was having an interview with the Awuke crooner, praised his dressing. According to him, the music star was looking 'money'.

He stole a glance at him from his toe to his outfit, and said that he loved his look.

Recall that Davido had gushed over his father once while granting another interview. He spoke about his humble and wealthy background, and how many will not know his father if they see him.

See the post here:

Nigerians react to what Davido said

Reactions have trailed what the singer said about his father. Here are some of the comments below:

@mayomi_herself:

"Love the response."

@iam_sussy_:

"He wasn’t joking when he said he wants to be richer than his dad!"

@handler177:

"Abeg no allow wiz kid see this thing because he go vex for him papa."

@vic_bob656:

"A whole 001 dey fear for em papa money who be popsy abeg."

@browny_brave:

"Money na water. Opor baddest. Popcy money no near."

@michelle_jessy7:

"He said what he said and that on period my one and only 001."

@egonabuea:

"The day I confirmed his father founded union bank, I fear am. Union bank that time omo. If no be davido we no go still know him Papa. Very very low key."

@bou_maki:

"To all @davido enemies. E nr sen anybody papa!!Nobody told your papa not to hustle! D tem way wi papa dem b dae hustle your own papa dae ghetto dae argue abt football match."

Rick Ross gushes over Davido

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that the American singer was happy to speak about Nigerian singer Davido in a new video.

According to him, the people he was speaking about are so dear to his heart, and they are kings in the music industry.

In the post, only Davido made the list among all Nigerian artists, while the rest are from other African countries Fans were happy about the post as they corrected Rick Ross that Davido was already a legend in Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng