Nigerian singer Timaya’s rumoured relationship with American TV star, Brooke Bailey, has drawn a reaction from US songwriter, Sean Garrett

After new photos of Timaya and Brooke made the rounds online, Garrett took to his X page to throw shade

Sean Garrett’s post went viral on social media, and it drew a series of reactions from Nigerian netizens

US singer and songwriter Sean Garrett has seemingly reacted to rumours about American TV star Brooke Bailey dating Nigerian singer Timaya.

Just recently, Timaya and Brooke Bailey turned heads on social media with new photos of them rocking Nigerian traditional attires while posing together like a couple.

Shortly after the snaps made the rounds, Sean Garrett took to his official X page to fire shots at the Basketball Wives star, Brooke Bailey.

In a now-deleted tweet, the US singer claimed that after there are no more athletes to go after, they go after men in Africa.

He wrote:

“When the athletes dry up, they run right to Africa chile.”

Sean’s tweet drew attention from netizens and one of them asked him for further explanation. The X user, Heated, asked which girls and which athletes made Garrett make his claims. To that, the US songwriter responded by saying he wasn’t going to be listing names.

See their exchange below:

Nigerians react as Sean Garrett shades Timaya’s alleged girlfriend

Sean Garrett’s tweets soon spread on social media and it drew the attention of many Nigerians. Some of them took offence with what the US music star had to say. Read some of their comments below:

julietdonna_:

“Naija men that’ll bash baby mamas in their country finish and then go abroad and still pick someone else’s baby mama.. is that not ment?”

ezeqwesiri:

“Nah! Sean isn’t throwing a shade at her; he’s indirectly throwing a shade at Africa ; saying Africa is a retirement plan or dump site !”

tundebabe:

“The way Timaya was shading Naija women up and down, he even said he can't marry a Naija woman! Same way his American princess is being trolled. So I'm not concerned, this is his cross, he should carry it.”

onyinyay:

“If you don’t know Brooke Bailey, just search basketball wives Atlanta, Nna OG she be 😂.”

Plus_size__damsel:

“African Men na una dem insult ohhh...... y'all better not accept such insult......he said y'all are retirement plan for overseas olosho.”

austinrichards_luxury:

“Someday tell him that we don’t play with our own oo. Be like he wan make Nigerians visit am 😂.”

f8warrihobaby:

“Men for that side dey bash their women. Men for here dey bash us. Men for that side will rather marry an African, men for here will rather marry that side. Everybody just dey crave the unknown 😂😂.”

Yes_iamdian:

“This one sweet me 😂😂😂 help me insult them😂.”

Poshandfaces:

“LEFTOVER AFRICAN MEN loves LEFTOVER AMERICAN WOMEN ….awwwnn what a TITLE.”

Igboticgiant:

“They are not happy that we are collecting their babes left and right!!! 😂”

Sharon.o.maxwell:

“But he didn’t lie somehow😂.”

Michael_adebolu:

“She's at most 4 out of 10. For someone who said he wouldn't date a Nigerian girl, I was expecting him to land at least an 8 out of 10 American...but I guessed rating doesn't matter, but yansh does.”

Ruththaddeus:

“Nigerian men and okirika foreigner 5&6.”

Itygirl:

“Timaya's kind of women tho lol.”

Floraisaiah2:

“My country guys like left over food.”

Chechysun:

“They are the best for our men. They said we like money.”

Drealbeautyy:

“Where is the lieee? They all want African men now. And the African men too are so easy to manipulate with accent 😂😂😂.”

Arinze_onyeari:

“A whole Timaya women Dey use take do retirement plan 😂.”

Hountondeborah:

“Timaya actually thought he Ate with this lady, e no even pain Nigerian girls too much as expected especially since the way he talks down on them, they were actually disappointed at his choice, altho e no concern anybody, its what he wants 😂.”

igbo_oma2025:

“Akata and 9ja men😂.”

mercylifestyles:

“He's technically right tho 😂 it's the colonization mentality in African men 😒.”

Perpetual__vincent:

“😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Naija Men oooooh ! Battle of Leftovers part one & two 😂😂.”

preshlenas:

“In other words, Africa is a retirement plan for all the jand ladies. 😂😂😂😂”

Timaya seen out with US reality TV star

Legit.ng earlier reported that talented Nigerian singer Timaya was spotted with US star Brooke Bailey.

The duo were seen boarding a private jet in what looked like Nigeria, and many fans caught glimpses of them.

The video has now circulated on social media, sparking comparisons between Nigerian and American girls.

