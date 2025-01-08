Ghanaian actor John Dumelo and his wife Gifty, were some of the VIP guests who attended newly elected John Mahama’s inauguration ceremony

The new President of Ghana was sworn in on January 7, 2025, and John Dumelo and his wife showed up in style at the occasion

Several social media users gushed over the celebrity couple after photos of them at the inauguration were posted online

Ghana’s newly elected president John Dramani Mahama’s inauguration ceremony has drawn a series of important guests from all over the continent, including actor and politician John Dumelo and his lawyer wife, Gifty.

On January 7, 2025, the president-elect was sworn in at the Black Star Square in Ghana, and the colourful event was captured in a series of photos and videos that circulated on social media.

Actor John Dumelo’s wife, Gifty, also took to social media to update fans about their time of the event by posting photos.

Fans gush over John Dumelo and wife at President of Ghana's inauguration ceremony. Photos: @missgeeonly, @offiicialjdmahama

The Ghanaian actor, who recently won a seat in the parliament during the Ghana election, was seen rocking vibrant Kente traditional outfits at the inauguration. John Dumelo wrapped his Kente fabric around his body per his custom, while Gifty wore a red and orange beaded outfit.

In the caption of the photos, Gifty used the opportunity to celebrate her actor husband who now represents the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. She also acknowledged John Dumelo’s father who recently passed on.

She wrote:

“The lawyer and the lawmaker 🙏🏽…… @johndumelo1 daddy and mummy are so proud of you….. rest well daddy 🙏🏽😭.”

See the photos below:

Reactions as John Dumelo and wife attend inauguration ceremony

John Dumelo and his wife Gifty’s photos at President Mahama of Ghana’s inauguration ceremony left many fans gushing over them. Read some of their comments below:

tavirahugoj__:

“Our wives will be proud of us one day. Just like my boss’ wife is proud 😍.”

myprincess112:

“Congratulations maam, big love from nigeria.”

jfloboutiquegh:

“We are all rooting for you John … make your people proud. God bless you.”

sandy_pes:

“My people 😍.”

Godwin_daterush:

“Congratulations once again👏.”

becoming_ahibrahim27:

“They really are, Mawunya! Thank you for being a PRESENT spouse ❤️. You too look great.”

kofi_yeboah30':

“A wife material 😍 we are proud of you.”

afua_benyinwa_sey:

“Ok future first lady❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

merslys_afrik_kente.gh:

“Beautiful couple😍.”

derry_onpoint:

“My First Lady and my brother ❤️.”

ms.ayanru:

“Love the caption. You both looked so regal yesterday ❤️.”

pricelesshairs:

“Let’s haaaaave it😂.”

farid.anoi.5:

“Congratulations that's good work there legal terms on point,sorry for the loss very joy scenes,cool as ice big up😍.”

myzamoringh:

“Elegant power couple.”

mr_zulbab:

“That’s actually a Massive Combo! Head’s up and there will be potentials🦅.”

Obasanjo, Jonathan stand to greet Regina Daniels

In other related news, Legit.ng reported that former presidents, Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan were at Ghana's new president, John Mahama's inauguration ceremony.

The former presidents were captured on camera as they stood up to greet Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko, who were also an the inauguration.

The video raised a series of interesting comments from social media users.

