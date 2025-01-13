Talented Nigerian singer Timaya, whose real name is Inetimi Timaya Odon, was spotted with US reality TV star Brooke Bailey

This time around, they both shared hot pictures of each other in smoking traditional attires on their social media pages

Celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry put the outfits together and sparked an array of comments on social media

Timaya and Basket Ball Wives star Brooke Bailey have left us guessing about their relationship for some time now.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the sweet duo hung around each other in a new clip in a private jet, with Brooke playfully taunting the singer as she sat on his legs and rested her entire weight on him. Apart showed her holding bundles of dollars as she danced happily.

Timaya and US star ignite reactions with a new post. Credit: @brookebaileyinc

Source: Instagram

In a new development, beautiful photos of them rocking stunning traditional couple attires have surfaced on social media. In the photos, the US star was dressed completely in a traditional style dress with a perfectly designed head tie. Timaya could also be seen rocking a traditional two-piece with a cap to fit. It is unclear what the occasional was.

Their photos have gone viral on social media, with many asking questions about their relationship, as neither has publicly claimed each other. Although Broke shared a post after Timaya's show last December, speaking highly of him while singing his praises, fans still await the major hint to proceed with their relationship Instagram-official.

The pictures have ignited viral social media reactions.

See the pictures here:

Nigerians react to Timaya, Brooke's picture

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@_indianngoddess_:

"Absolutely beautiful 😍😍 Flawless skin. Seeing your smile warms my heart ❤️ Wishing you Everlasting Peace and Love 💕."

@kokaine_stpatrick:

"Picture Perfect 😍 you guys look AMAZING."

@ten_bee:

"The LEGEND and his QUEEN! 😍🔥🔥 love you both🫶🏼💕🔥🔥🙌🏽🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸."

@million_dolla_babyyyy:

"PURE ELEGANCE🤲🏾🪐💫♥️."

@auntie_gtbestaci:

"Omggg Stunningly Beautiful🔥 😍."

@rushendajorrae:

"Yes 🙌🏾 this is the one! Beautiful❣."

@ten_bee:

"Songs says “all that talking ain’t bothering me” my unbothered fav🔥🙌😍😍😍😍."

@ogbia_princess:

"AYORO 1 OF TIMAYA KINGDOM 👰‍♀️ OUR IJAW BRIDE 🔥❤."

@dannydabosslady:

"Wowwwwwwwww Queen u look stunning….people please stop with the Nigerian men this and that…a man is a man and it has nothing to do with ethnicity cuz here in America they be having five baby mothers and two gfs too 🙄🙄🙄let ppl b happy d*mn!!!"

@chisomanosike:

"Timaya have won you over , am so happy for you both.... wishing you both everlasting love 💕 😍."

@cwpearl1:

"Wait why he look like Micheal Bivins no 🧢 beautiful pictures."

@dimequality:

"Wow 😍😍 i am speechless at how powerful this duo is the energy levels of seeing you two are so powerful."

Timaya seen out with US reality TV star

Legit.ng earlier reported that talented Nigerian singer Timaya, whose real name is Inetimi Timaya Odon, was spotted with US star Brooke Bailey.

The duo were seen boarding a private jet in what looked like Nigeria, and many fans caught glimpses of them.

The video has now circulated on social media, sparking comparisons between Nigerian and American girls.

Source: Legit.ng