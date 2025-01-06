Talented Nigerian singer Timaya, whose real name is Inetimi Timaya Odon, was spotted with US reality TV star Brooke Bailey

Like the other times, the two were seen on a private jet in what looked like Nigeria, as many gushed over them

The new video certified that the duo were an item as they lovingly displayed affection towards each other

Nigerian singer Inetimi Timaya Odon and popular US reality TV star Brooke Bailey have caught the eyes of many internet users.

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that Timaya was seen with the Basketball wives' star some days ago while boarding a private jet.

Timaya & Basketball Wives' star Brooke Bailey go viral on social media. Credit: @timayatimaya, @brookebaileyinc

They hung around each other in a private jet in a new clip. Brooke was playfully taunting the singer as she sat on his legs and rested her entire weight on him.

Apart showed her holding bundles of dollars as she danced happily. The video has since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from online users.

Watch the clip here:

Previously, Brooke had publicly showered encomium on Timaya when she shared a lengthy post about him.

"So proud of you, my love! 🖤 Watching you pour your heart and soul into giving back to your village with the 3rd Annual #timayatimaya #timayaday was nothing short of inspiring. From the stadium packed with love to the unforgettable performances that showcased incredible talent, you created a moment that will live on forever."

"You brought the world to your village and gave your people a night to remember. Filled with music, unity, and so much love. Seeing the crowd’s energy, the beautiful ladies fainting as you serenaded them, and the joy radiating from family, friends, and fans was pure magic."

See Brooke's post below:

How fans reacted to Timaya, Brooke's video

Read some reactions below:

@dlifeof_jay:

"Everybody just dey hold their bailey tight."

@Deribb:

"Make enjoyment no go killl egberi papa o 🤣."

@n_ikay_L:

"The Bailey family and 9ja big boys na 5&6."

@KripaSh75508777:

"Doing this publicly is the beginning of declining culture. Today's youth is becoming devoid of culture."

@sofhia_v1:

"Timaya and Brooke Bailey are a dynamic duo! Excited to see what new ventures they dive into next. Always great to follow their journey."

@RackzDrim:

"Na where em dey see em, em no go follow you Hussle but as soon as the drops start pouring in kpekus go dey wet anyhow. Dey love the money not you."

@ItsInUrBody:

"Make una relax now na Timaya turn, brooke bailey go reach all of us 😂."

@cutebiodun:

"Una no fear God ooo.... una leave ground, you go up go do shina, if unfortunate happen. Pple no go knw wetin sup. We go dey pity dem is to early."

@Jeezy5Starr:

"Left the Nigerian girls but sadly, some of these American girls have the same mentality."

@Teeny_Olami:

"She spend plantain boy money 💰 finish and run back to US🇺🇸 eyes go clear 😂."

Timaya seen out with US reality TV star

Legit.ng earlier reported that talented Nigerian singer Timaya, whose real name is Inetimi Timaya Odon, was spotted with US star Brooke Bailey.

The duo were seen boarding a private jet in what looked like Nigeria, and many fans caught glimpses of them.

The video has now circulated on social media, sparking comparisons between Nigerian and American girls.

