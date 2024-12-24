Talented Nigerian singer Timaya, whose real name is Inetimi Timaya Odon, was spotted with US star Brooke Bailey

The duo were seen boarding a private jet in what looked like Nigeria and many fans caught glimpses of them

The video has now circulated on social media, sparking comparisons between Nigerian and American girls

A recent video on the internet featuring Nigerian singer Inetimi Timaya Odon and popular US reality TV star Brooke Bailey has drawn attention.

The video spotted on an Instagram blog, saw the Nigerian music star board a private jet with Bailey.

Timaya is seen with US Reality TV Star Brooke Bailey. Credit: @timayatimaya, @brookebaileyinc

Source: Instagram

This comes after US singers Saweetie, Chloe Bailey, Gunna and other known foreigners stormed Nigeria for the holidays. This also follows Timaya's interview, in which he stated that he does not think marriage is for him.

The trending clip has sparked several comments online, with Nigerian ladies wondering if artists no longer want to date ladies in the country.

Others also wondered what Timaya was doing with another lady after having three baby mamas and four kids. However, it has not yet been confirmed whether a romantic situation is ongoing between the two personalities.

Watch the video here:

Nigerians react to clip of Timaya with Brooke Bailey

Read some reactions below:

@baronessebiere:

"Lagos BBL girls don cast."

@aarti_szn:

"Nigerian girls don dey expire for naija men eyes?😂😂."

@dbrown231:

"Na Foreign OS dey reign? 😂."

@perrydtailor:

"This one everybody dey step out this December, make nobody sha step on me😢."

@peace.edward_:

"The real foreign exchange de happen this December."

@odoz_hodl:

"It’s Bailey’s Season! Expect all Naija babes to change their names to Bailey very soon 😂😂😂."

@echay.0:

"E be like say 9ja celebs don Dey tire for Nigerian women o. Na away them wan Dey play now."

@mercy__grey:

"Ahh Brooke is in Nigeria too?"

@sweetylyx_official:

"This December celebrities no Dey chill with Nigerian babes😩."

@yankeesimports:

"Naija girls needs to do better."

@yvettemsfree:

"Not the tasteless left over from Thanksgiving🤦🏽‍♀."

Timaya carries lady on stage

In a previous report by Legit.ng, dancehall superstar Timaya got the internet buzzing after a video showed him dancing with a heavily endowed woman.

The musician thrilled his fans and audience during the second anniversary of a Lagos nightclub.

A trending video showed the Plantain Boy break-out star in vigorous dance steps with a curvy lady who made her way to the stage.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng