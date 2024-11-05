Paul Enenche, the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel, spurred a frenzy online following his menstruation over the weekend

The preacher was captured in a viral video saying intense prayers for popular gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan

Dunsin’s reaction to the heavenly outpouring made by Enenche had fans and netizens in awe as the video went viral

Paul Enenche, the senior pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, made waves online following a spectacular demonstration of spiritual power that left many in awe of him.

Over the weekend, gospel musician Dunsin Oyekan held his famed "Upper Room Experience" recent edition performance in Abuja, bringing together gospel music giants and esteemed pastors from throughout the country.

Pastor Enenche showered prayers on Dunsin Oyekan. Credit: @pastorpaulenenche, @dunsinoyekan

Source: Instagram

The gathering had already promised to be unforgettable, but the intense interaction between Pastor Enenche and Dunsin Oyekan was the defining moment, leaving netizens fascinated.

The video, posted on Enenche's official Facebook page on Monday, November 4, depicted a breathtaking display at the church program.

In the video, Dunsin Oyekan knelt onstage, hands raised, eyes closed in complete surrender.

Pastor Enenche approached him with force and threw his suit jacket on the singer, who immediately fell under the spiritual force.

The preacher prayed intensely for the lyrical evangelist and asked God to bless him with a fresh anointing in his field.

Watch the video below:

