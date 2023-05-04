Nigerian skit maker and actor Mr Macaroni recently turned a new year, and in an emotional post shared to show his appreciation for the love he got, he revealed a secret

Macaroni wrote saying he has never been as happy as he is currently since he became a public figure and had had to bury his emotions to wear the mask of a fighter and of a strong man

However, the recent show of love, affection, and gifts that were showered on him during his 30th birthday has left him feeling so happy like never before

Popular Nigerian skit maker, comic and actor Debo Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has stirred reactions online with his post appreciating everyone that turned up for his 30th birthday, be it with gifts, well-wishes and many more.

In his appreciation post, Debo revealed that he hasn't felt as much joy as he felt during his 30th birthday since becoming a celebrity.

Comic Mr Macaroni stirs emotions online with an emotional post he shared after his 30th birthday, revealing his deep secret. Photo credit:@mrmacaroni1

He further shared that behind the machismo strong man persona he wears in public was a lot of sadness buried within him.

Mr Macaroni thanked everyone who turned up for him, wished him well, and gave him gifts.

See Mr Macaroni's appreciation post below:

See the reactions that Mr Macaroni's emotional post stirred online

@tokemakinwa:

"We love you."

@kemz_mama:

"Shine shine Bobo."

@calabar_chic:

"You are loved Bro ❤️. Cheers more life and celebrations."

@tayofaniran:

"Happy birthday to you Ma bro ."

@faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday daddy wa."

@sagadeolu:

"Love this!"

@billi_042:

"May your days be long."

@authenticmuy:

"You deserve all the love great man. Keep being wonderful Debo❤️. Much Love beautiful soul."

@ijebuu:

"Always welcome."

@timiagbaje:

"Cheers to even greater years of happiness."

@mydemartins:

"We love you DEBO ❤️."

Mr Macaroni cries like a baby as celebrity friends surprise him with party for 30th birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian comedian and actor Adebowale Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, was recently shown great love by his friends ahead of his 30th birthday.

The much-loved thespian was to clock the milestone age on May 3, 2023, but his friends had other plans before his big day.

A series of videos reposted on Mr Macaroni’s Instagram stories showed when he arrived at his party venue and how a large crowd of friends and well-wishers trooped outside to receive him and scream ‘Happy birthday’.

