A Nigerian man has shared a hilarious video on the TikTok app after deciding to give marriage a chance

In the funny clip posted via his account, his wife made him sit on the floor and she used his head to adjust and work on her wig

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share hilarious remarks

A Nigerian man has revealed how his decision to get married yielded a hilarious outcome, as evidenced in a video he shared on TikTok.

The clip, which has left many in stitches, captured the man's wife using his head as a makeshift styling mannequin for her wig.

Wife styles her wig on husband's head Photo credit: @thegengezhaz/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady uses husband's head to style wig

The man, identified by the handle @thegengezhaz on TikTok, posted the video with a funny caption, suggesting that his decision to get married had led to his current situation.

In the hilarious video, he was seen sitting on the floor, looking frustrated, as his wife busied herself styling her wig using his head as a base.

The video quickly went viral, with many TikTok users flocking to the comments section to share their funny reactions.

While some people couldn't help but laugh at the situation, others praised the couple's playful approach to married life.

"I decided to give marriage a chance," the video's caption read.

Reactions as lady uses husband's head to style wig

The video sparked a lively chat on TikTok about the ups and downs of marriage, with many people sharing their opinions about the challenges and surprises that come with married life.

@Zara933 said:

"Wait until your daughter is born!! This isn’t even the tip of the iceberg!!"

@Sherrie mwesh said:

"For you to be that obedient and calm there, you are the only one who knows what they promised you. Don't look at us."

@Muray asked:

"Why are looking at us like we forced you to wear the wig brother?"

@cuteJMK said:

"We can't help you oga. Na only you go enjoy wetin she go give you after dis."

@sobolo wura said:

"Wait till e baby girls come in, dey will add make-up to it."

@MzBee said:

"I do this to my husband too wen I want to straighten my hair. We are sorry dear husbands."

@Brampton Knotless Braids said:

"I know your household is happy cause a happy wife is a happy life. You a real on for this bro. They don’t make them like u anymore."

@Angie said:

"Me and my hubby when I oil his hair his hair drink the whole bottle."

@Keroh Hair commented:

"Oyaa now you be shocked the time you will celebrating 25 yrs in marriage because you allowed yourselves to be your authentic selves."

@TshegoKabinde added:

"Listen, your girl children are still gonna paint your nails and put make up on your face, just continue because that’s what happiness is made of."

Lady displays wigs her man gave her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian lady posted a clip that captured the three wigs that her boyfriend purchased for her.

According to her, he complained about her natural hair looking unkempt and decided to purchase wigs for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng