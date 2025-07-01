Saudi Pro League champions Al Hilal beat Manchester City 4-3 in the round of 16 at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in USA on Tuesday morning, July 1

New manager Simone Inzaghi has settled in quickly on the job after resigning from Inter Milan after their UEFA Champions League final defeat

Nigerians have dragged Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen for failing to sign for the Saudi Pro League side during the summer transfer

A goal from Marcos Leonardo in the 112th minute gave the Saudi Pro League the winning goal in Orlando.

In the 9th minute, Bernardo Silva scored for Manchester City after Al Hilal complained of a handball against Rayan Ait-Nouri and Ilkay Gundogan.

Marcos Leonardo of Al Hilal celebrates his second goal during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match against Manchester City in Orlando. Photo by: Pedro Monteverde/Eurasia Sport Images.

The EPL winners were punished upon resumption of the second half as former Barcelona winger Marcos Leonardo scored an equaliser.

In the 52nd minute, Brazilian winger Malcom gave Al Hilal through a header before Erling Haaland restored parity three minute later by poking in from a corner.

In extra time, former Chelsea defender Kalidou Koulibaly headed Al Hilal back ahead in the 94th minute before Phil Foden leveled up 10 minutes later.

Leonardo scored a brace in the 112th minute to send Al Hilal to the quarterfinal against Brazilian side Fluminense, who defeated Inter Milan 2-0 on Monday night, per BBC.

Simone Inzaghi, head coach of Al Hilal, walking during the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 match against Manchester City in Orlando, United States. Photo by: Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto.

What did Inzaghi say after the CWC victory?

Al Hilal coach Simone Inzaghi has hailed his player for overcoming Manchester City in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Speaking with Sky Sports, the former Inter Milan manager, the players were great with and without possession of the ball.

Inzaghi described Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the best coach in the world. He said:

"The key to this result was the players, the heart they put on the pitch.

"We had to do something extraordinary because we knew how good Manchester City are, we knew we had to climb Mount Everest without oxygen, and we were great.

"Guardiola is the best coach in the world, but tonight we did our best and we deserved the result."

Victor Osimhen of Galatasaray during the match against Kayserispor in Rams Park Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo by: Huseyin Yavuz/dia images.

Nigerians drag Osimhen after Al Hilal win

Saudi giants Al-Hilal reportedly tabled a jaw-dropping offer to lure Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen, promising £40 million annually (roughly ₦72 billion).

The package included a tax-free weekly wage of £425,000, the same offer reportedly rejected by Osimhen last year, per Goal.

Legit.ng compiled reaction of fans concerning Victor Osimhen's deal after Al Hilal's win. Read them below:

@ehipraise said:

"Osimhen at Al Hilal would have been magical. See what they are doing without him at the Club World Cup, an opportunity missed."

@CFC_Janty wrote:

"Al Hilal wanted to add Bruno Fernandes, Theo Hernandez and Victor Osimhen to this team

"HOW GREEDY 😂."

@Onaarapeter added:

"Osimhen in this Al hilal team would have thought he did it for them. Man city loves beating Chelsea. The coast is clear for us now."

@ellyxmusic said:

"Al Hilal just beat Man City. Wow. Were they not the club trying to add Osimhen and Bruno Fernandes to their ranks? That would be a super team icl."

@IwunzeMunachiso wrote:

"Osimhen Has not even Played in Premier League yet and you're concluding that Isak will be remebered Higer than him Lol?.. Mind You what did Al Hilal do to Man City yesterday?"

Al Hilal withdraw from Osimhen race

Legit.ng earlier reported that Al-Hilal have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign Victor Osimhen after receiving no response from the Super Eagles forward, despite boosting their salary offer.

Al-Hilal made an official proposal worth €70 million, including add-ons to Napoli, with the majority of the fee paid in a fixed amount upfront.

They also proposed a salary worth €30 million to the Nigerian forward, but he refused to give a green light even after the offer was improved by €5 million.

