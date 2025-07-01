Social media activist VDM claimed that poor infrastructure and insecurity have left Benue state stuck in the past

The controversial activist stated that even charitable projects can’t move forward due to violence and fear

His remarks triggered fierce responses as some agreed with him and others demanded an apology

Social media activist, Verydarkman, is once again in the news, this time for his explosive comments about Benue State, which have left many Nigerians divided.

In a now-viral video posted after a recent visit to the state, the outspoken influencer did not hold back.

He described Benue as “the most underdeveloped state” he has ever been to, comparing its current state to Nigeria in the 1940s.

VDM claims that poor infrastructure and insecurity have left Benue state stuck in the past. @theverydarkman/IG.

Legit.ng recalled that the activist visited the Northern state aftermath of the killing that happened in the Yelwata area of the state.

VDM declared in the video:

“Benue is still in the year 1940. It is the most underdeveloped state I have ever seen in my life.”

Verydarkman, however, backed his claims with personal experience, saying he had traveled to a part of the state, Yelwata, to drill a borehole for residents.

According to him, the project could not continue due to fear of violence.

He stated:

“Investors can’t come because of bad roads and insecurity. I’m currently drilling a borehole in Yelwata, but the people can’t continue the work because they are afraid of being killed.”

See the video here:

Netizens debate VDM's claims

The comments have since sparked outrage across social media, with many Benue indigenes and supporters calling the remarks disrespectful and damaging.

@BenueBoy_TeeJay:

"This is totally disrespectful! You don’t come to someone’s home and talk down on them like this."

@NaijaActivist001:

"VDM said nothing but the truth. Benue has been abandoned for too long. Someone had to say it."

@Iam_EfeBabe:

"So because you’re drilling one borehole, you now get mouth to insult a whole state? Clout chaser"

@RealChuks_NG:

"To be honest, I traveled through Benue recently and I agree with VDM. The roads are terrible."

@Queen_Maka:

"This guy’s delivery is always harsh, but the message is valid. Benue deserves better infrastructure"

@MrDanjuma_Govt:

"Instead of insulting the state, why not call on the government directly? Don’t shame the people."

@Crypto_Odogwu:

"Respect to VDM. He risked his life to help people and still exposed the truth. Leaders, do better!"

@Simi_Rants:

"Let’s be honest, if a Benue indigene said this, y’all would hail him. Truth is bitter when it’s not yours."

VDM states that even charitable projects can’t move forward due to violence and fear. Photo: @theverydarkman/IG.

