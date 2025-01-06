Nigerian singer Davido recently went on a waterslide adventure in the US and the video was posted online

The 30BG boss was seen losing his composure as he screamed in fear while sliding down the giant water tunnel

Davido’s experience on the waterslide soon went viral on the internet with several netizens laughing at the music star

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is back in the news after a video of him on a waterslide in the US went viral.

Just recently, the DMW boss, who appeared to be on vacation, took to his Instagram stories to share a video of him during his waterslide adventure.

The Awuke crooner shared a photo of the giant waterslide before he eventually got into it, and it was filled with twists and turns as water splashed over him.

In the funny video, Davido is seen trying to be brave and maintain his composure but can no longer hide his fear.

The music star soon started to scream aloud in fear alongside the children who were also on the slide. After Davido eventually got to the end of the slide, the music star heaved a sigh of relief and admitted that it was scary.

See the hilarious video below:

Fans laugh hard at video of Davido in waterslide

The video of Davido in the giant waterslide soon spread in different social media platforms and it amused several Nigerians. Many netizens could not help but laugh and tease the singer. A few others however called Davido an easygoing person who did not care for the beef surrounding him in the entertainment industry.

Read their comments below:

teamchivido:

“Yoruba man shouting “yay” 🤣🤣.”

_iamenitan:

“OmG, I can’t stop laughing 🤣 ,my stomach oooo.”

Teymizola:

“😂😂God abeg , I don’t get why someone would hate a soul like this 😂😂. Baba just dey live life . It’s not his fault he is born wealthy 🥰😅.”

giftumunna123:

“This is hilarious 😂.”

Prefaelizabeth:

“Just see as my idolo still dey maintain steeze😂😂😂but baba gats shout 😂omo OBO nor finish me with laugh abeg.”

alex_christian_12:

“See person them Dey fight 😂😂😂.”

Lightoftheworldd_:

“People: H@ting on Davido. Meanwhile Davido: This man is too funny 🤣.”

Chymoh:

“Make una no dey play this kind rough play with my Idolo 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Sunbolicious_1:

“Why my fave dey shout like this 😂😂😂.”

horlardehlay_oni':

“My idolo no go like horror film as I Dey see am so 😂.”

blessingedeks:

“Hard guy! Hard guy!!!😂😂😂 He don see wetin pass am.”

simeonowonipa:

“Daddy Davido dy fear oh 🤣🤣.”

Stylebyhod:

“He no send anybody man they live is life happily and jejele😂.”

makanaki_204:

“I don laugh belle cutt 😂😂😂 Davido funny ehh 😂.”

amicable578:

“Na people wey d beef this guy I pity 😂cus how do they survive 😂😂.”

margan_hendricks:

“Don't give me BP ooo Davido.Never try this again 🙏.”

Just_prepre:

“See who dem dey beef. Man is just having the time of his life 😂.”

_deagram:

“Davido is just releasing stress. Nothing concerns him about all this CP and BB wahala oo 😂.”

Davido rakes new feat on Spotify

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Afrobeats music sensation Davido was announced to have scored a new achievement on Spotify.

According to an X page that offers insight on chats, the singer is still the only artist to occupy spots one to sixteen on Spotify Nigeria.

On seeing this disclosure, Davido quoted the tweet with a brag, sparking more reactions across the board.

