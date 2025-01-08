May Edochie recently posted a fun video of her and her daughter, Danielle, gracing a movie premiere

A clip showed the moment May Edochie turned to call her daughter Danielle to join her on the red carpet

While many of May Edochie's fans gushed about the video, others couldn't help but drop comments about Danielle's facial expression in the video

Influencer and actress May Edochie recently left people talking after she posted a new video of her and her daughter, Danielle, stepping out in style for an event.

May had stayed away from social media as family and friends, including Pete Edochie, celebrated her estranged husband and actor Yul Edochie's 43rd birthday on Tuesday, January 7.

The actress returned later in the night to post a video showcasing moments from the premiere of Reflections, a movie in which she stars alongside popular Nollywood stars Blossom Chukwujekwu and Peggy Ovire.

In the video shared on her Instagram page, May looked stunning as she walked the red carpet in grand style and became the centre of attention at the event.

A clip showed the moment she turned to call on Danielle to join her but her daughter appeared reluctant and moody.

Watch May Edochie's video as she attends a movie premiere with Danielle below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie ventured into the music industry as she dropped her debut song, Komole, featuring a colleague.

The influencer also dropped a music video for her song in appreciation to God after acquiring a Range Rover and receiving a house gift last year.

Reactions trail May Edochie's video with daughter

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed May Edochie's video as some curious fans questioned why she didn't celebrate Yul on his birthday. Others focused on Danielle, dropping comments about her demeanour in the video.

Read some of the comments below:

augustinamordi:

"Beautiful, but her daughter wasn't actually that happy."

803hairs:

"Why is ur daughters face like dt."

doosh_enterprise:

"Who is actually the mother ?early marriage is sweet oo.imagine slaying with ur child as if she’s your sibling deep down I wanted getting married at the age of 23."

darlinghun_gh:

"Queen of queens pls why was ur baby girl and your support system moody like? am sure she didn’t want to come under spotlight shebii?"

agbalinsikru:

"Yul should just go back to this family. They're so beautiful 😢 Judy isn't representing that man well..yul is kinda a who has a good and reputable caliber 😢what actually came over him?"

hannahmaiye:

"Chai ; I just imagine if May just wished Yul happy birthday today and say happy birthday my dearest husband Judy will just go and hang I for like the prank oooo then tomorrow afternoon make queen com delete the post imagination wan wound."

May Edochie faults critics

Legit.ng reported that the influencer addressed misconceptions about her by some married men after she left her marriage with Yul Edochie.

May, while speaking with comedian AY, addressed issues about her life.

She noted that some married men believed she was misleading their wives because she left her marriage.

