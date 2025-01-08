Nigerian comedian AY and superstar singer 2baba's children shared a wonderful time together in their neighbourhood

In the video that went viral online, the comic man was seen chatting with the grown kids who were excited to have him around

He further asked the musician's first daughter, Isabella to explain the viral statements she made about pretty girls, triggering reactions online

Nigerian comedian Ayo Richard Makun, also known as AY, has caused a sensation on the internet with an endearing video of himself and legendary singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba's children.

The filmmaker shared an Instagram video of himself enjoying quality time with the singer's family, who happen to be his neighbours.

The clip showed AY with Annie and 2baba's daughters Olivia and Isabella and 2baba's sons with his first baby mother, Sunmbo Adeoye.

Chatting with the kids, he went on to ask Annie's first daughter, Isabel, to explain her comments about Pretty Girls online.

The teen star tried to elaborate on her thoughts and ended up using sounds like she had previously, causing both her and the comedians to burst out in laughter.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress and model Annie Idibia and superstar musician 2baba’s first daughter, Isabella, has sparked widespread attention with her recent post.

In a viral video, the young star shared her thoughts on what she noticed about pretty girls online, categorising her observations into two groups.

However, Isabella left many online confused as she used abstract sounds to convey her message, prompting mixed reactions.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Annie Idibia broke her silence over her daughter's social media outburst.

This came after Isabella Idibia, the eldest daughter of Annie and 2Baba, bravely spoke up about her horrible experience with body shaming.

In a touching TikTok video, the teenager revealed her heartbreaking experiences of receiving negative comments from loved ones, including family, friends, and strangers, who branded her as "plus-size."

Isabella's cheeks flowed with tears as she poured out her emotions, revealing the devastating impact of the hurtful comments. In reaction, Annie used an internet video to portray that every woman is beautiful in their unique manner.

Annie further asked God to make her daughter stronger and more successful than she is so that she can be better in all ramifications.

Internet users react to video of AY and 2baba's kids

reywewo:

"I don’t know about others but I truly understood everything she said abeg."

divma:

"I think every girl understands what she is saying !!…. It’s not even that hard !!"

thejoygirl:

"Make 2baba use him boys stsrt another plantashun boy."

orangegirl:

"My God the resemblance is choking me..Tubaba no wan hear say una see legend children and you didn't recognise them."

tukotyin:

"2Baba Gene na highest Damnn see resemblance."

okekexcyn:

See as 2baba boys don grow finish… When dem go organize dancing competition?."

meatstore:

"Language is Gen Alpha+ and a small touch of GenZ. We need a dictionary to decode."

2Baba and Annie’s daughter speaks on YFA

The popular Nigerian celebrity couple's teenage daughter, Isabel, lamented how they were portrayed on the Netflix reality TV show Young, Famous, and African.

The legendary singer’s 15-year-old daughter was live on social media when she addressed the narrative about her parents after their appearance on the TV show. According to Isabel, she wasn’t pleased with how they were portrayed.

She noted that the way they were made out to be was so wrong, and every time she tried to defend her folks, people called her a child.

