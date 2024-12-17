US singer Chloe Bailey recently spoke about her love life in an interview a few months before her trip to Nigeria

As rumours spread about her having a romantic relationship with Burna Boy, Nigerians dug up the Chloe interview

Netizens had things to say about what the 26-year-old singer said about her love and relationship life

American singer Chloe Bailey and Nigerian star Burna Boy have been trailed by dating rumours after they were spotted stepping out together in Lagos.

As the rumours continued to cause a stir, a recent video of Chloe Bailey speaking about her love life on The Breakfast Club show resurfaced on the internet.

In the snippet from the interview going viral, the 26-year-old singer spoke about how dating is tough as well as how people try to guess the person she’s in a relationship with.

According to Chloe, who recently landed in Nigeria, she would prefer it if people just focus on her career. In her words:

“Honestly, it is tough to date because even if I just want to go out to grab a bite, talk about music, if it’s anyone of the opposite gender, it’s like ‘oh, that’s who she’s dating’ and I want people to focus on me and my career, I don’t want to be connected to every man that I’m standing next to. I am naturally a hermit, but because of that, I’m just extra cautious.”

See the full interview below:

Nigerians react to video of Chloe speaking about relationship

Several netizens reacted to the video, wondering if Chloe and Burna Boy are truly dating. Read some of their comments below:

Michael._u:

“Them fit dey cook song together sef.”

domingo_loso:

“I dey crush on Chloe then Burna come ship am for Detty December, may we be successful 🙏.”

Sparklingtrendsboutique:

“And I don love stefflondon o 😢.”

kiingston_lee:

“Women talk with confidence before falling in love. 😫see mama with odogwu chain for neck 😂.”

Brendanukagod__:

“Burna Boy will look for a good one if she acts like her predecessors…. ODG no dey like stress… if she starts moving funny or comes online to start posting up and down when they both have misunderstanding…. She will be replaced with sharp sharp.”

Esan_doctor:

“They’re not dating jare, just cruise and work, New EP coming soon 😄.”

joepearl1:

“She’s just enjoying her moment 😍.”

eshintheunstoppable:

“I like how women talk with boldness before LOVE strike😩😆.”

therealfemi:

“Tpain no reach Burna side.”

wendy_adamma:

“That’s why I laugh at people who think they are actually dating.”

Anitasebastine:

“If they like they should date. if they don't like they shouldn't date. That one concern them. As for me, I'm dating Jesus and his birthday is coming up soon 😍🥂😌.”

Okeoghene_ufuoma:

“Anybody wey enter Nigeria 🇳🇬 must trend! Make una zukwanikeeee!!!😂”

omobolanle_agboke:

“At the end of the day. It's not all about BBL. Man wants what man want. It can't be forced.”

blossom.isio:

“Stefflondon has already won the heart of Nigerian, e go hard make we gree for another girl aje.”

Choppasound__:

“All Naija girls nor go like this one. If ona dey do us well we nor go look outside 😂.”

Lauretta_egboh:

“But Stefflon Don was actually cool. What the hell went wrong??”

Stefflon Don posts video amid Burna and Chloe rumours

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that British rapper and singer Stephanie Allen, popularly known as Stefflon Don, left Nigerians talking over reports that she shared an old video of herself with award-winning singer Damini Ogulu, also known as Burna Boy.

Stefflon Don, who used to be in a relationship with Burna Boy, was said to have shared an old video of when the City Boy crooner bought her a Rolls Royce for her birthday.

Stefflon Don's video, however, stirred reactions because it surfaced online after the singer was spotted with American singer and actress Chloe Bailey, whom he is now rumoured to be dating, in Lagos.

