Nollywood actress Judy Austin has gone all out to celebrate her husband, Yul Edcohie’s 43rd birthday

The movie star turned a new age on January 7, 2025, and his second wife, Judy, had sweet things to say about him

Judy Austin’s birthday message to Yul Edochie drew the attention of many netizens who reacted to her post

Nigerian actress Judy Austin is in the news for the sweet way she celebrated her husband, Yul Edochie’s birthday.

On January 7, 2025, Yul turned the new age of 43 and his second wife, Judy, did not let the day go unnoticed.

Fans react to Judy Austin's letter to Yul Edochie on his 43rd birthday. Photos: @judyaustin1

Taking to her official Instagram page, the actress, who has two sons for Yul, posted photos of her man on his birthday and accompanied the snaps with a romantic letter.

In the post’s caption, Judy noted how it is no coincidence that her husband’s birthday is exactly a week after hers. According to the actress, Yul Edochie is her biggest blessing and soulmate.

Not stopping there, Judy spoke about her compatibility with Yul and how he has made her a better version of herself.

According to Judy, Yul is a fearless and dependable one-man squad. She went on to pray for her husband and the father of two of her children.

She wrote in part:

“Happy fabulous birthday my King @yuledochie My BIGGEST BLESSING. My SOULMATE. It’s not a coincidence that our birthdays are just exactly one week apart.

"Our compatibility is out of this world and that’s our BIGGEST Strength. 💪🏼💪🏼You are my CROWN 👸🏽👸🏽 UGO chi nyerem. Thank you for making me a Better and Stronger version of myself my Love❤️❤️.”

See Judy’s post below:

Reactions as Judy Austin celebrates Yul’s 43rd birthday

Judy Austin’s birthday post to Yul Edochie drew the attention of social media users and they reacted to it. Read some of their comments below:

delighttessy01:

“Happy birthday sir 🎂 best wishes.”

Pridegoesbeforefall:

“This your biggest achievements you better be focus to avoid stories that touches the heart.”

chizzytonia2:

“Happy birthday to you sir❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

itzladyrejoice:

“Congratulations sir.”

nimba_gueen:

“Happy birthday to a great man! May this birthday bring you many blessings and prosperity among your generations amen 🙏🏽 happy birthday odogwu.”

dhumble_movies:

“You're blessed now and always happy birthday nwanne.”

tijanikenny:

“Happy birthday baba yul 😍.”

theexoticalaspielady:

“Happy Birthday to Mr Yul Edochie 🥂🍾🎂🎉🎊🎁🥳❤️🙏🏽.”

lover_of_judyand_yuledochie:

“God bless you Both❤️❤️❤️ Happy Birthday.”

realjoyouso:

“Compatible indeed ontop person husband ,you no dey fear God.”

judyaustin_lovers:

“Happy birthday Odogwu ❤️.”

sera_of_lagos_:

“U don even turn am to native doctor? lol 😂 from pastor to native doctor 😂see how someone ruined his own life.”

Rita_deball:

“Your biggest blessing is to snatched someone's husband?”

zari_the_changer:

“Hahaha noooo u are stuck with him becos queen may couldn't let u be her Co wife she despises u😂 to the core...soul mate I hear !! Skit maker😂 queen may really showed u levels if u are really his soul mate where is the ring?....he is only stuck with u cos your the only option he has 😂😂 like wat else can he do.”

Yul_mr_obasi_co_husband:

“His destiny really shock himself thank u for reducing him to nothing 😂.”

Rita Edochie renames Judy Austin

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rita Edochie gave Judy Austin a new name as she dragged her online.

In an Instagram post, the veteran actress criticised Judy and her supporters, whom she called members of the Husband Snatchers Association.

However, the veteran actress said that karma was real no matter how many years it took because it must come to pass.

