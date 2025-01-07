Actor Yul Edochie is in a mood of gratitude as he celebrated his 43rd birthday on Tuesday, January 7, 2025

He described himself as the king of warriors and other names as he rocked an Igbo traditional outfit

The movie star made a decree for the year 2025 and his fans shared their thoughts about his post on his special day

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie celebrated his 43rd birthday on January 7, 2025, and used the opportunity to thank God for the gift of life.

He said that he was in his true element, hailed himself in Igbo, and noted that he is the king of warriors. The role interpreter decreed that 2025 shall be the best year of his life in Jesus' name.

Fans of the actor celebrated him and shared their wishes on his special day. Recall that Yul Edochie has been in the news in recent times because of his family issues. Often, he gets criticised for showing off his second wife Judy Austin.

Yul Edochie's estranged first wife May Yul-Edochie has moved on from her marriage to the actor. She has also expanded her social media influence and ventured into acting and singing. Their fall-out has caused mixed reactions from their fans who have taken sides with the public figures.

Speaking about his birthday, Yul Edochie said:

"In my true element. I thank God Almighty for the gift of another year. Happy birthday to me. Isi Mmili Ji Ofor. Ezedike 1 of Nteje. Okala Mmadu Okala Mmuo. Alusi na eje uka. Ofu onye nyili ora. Agu Nteje. Odogwu Nteje. The King of Warriors. I decree that 2025 shall be the best year of my life so far in Jesus' mighty name, Amen! Iseeeeee!"

See Yul Edochie's birthday post below:

Fans celebrate Yul Edochie's birthday

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Yul Edochie's 43rd birthday below:

@akclothings:

"You didn’t put Pastor, abi you don end the call? Anyways, Happy birthday."

@dr_success_john:

"Happy birthday Ezedike 1, more life, more wealth, more wisdom in all you do."

@umeuzochukwuvivian:

"Happy birthday, Agu Nteje. I wish you triple blessings."

@blecoblinking:

"Happy birthday my favorite many more years in good health."

@maureen_solomon_okereke:

"Happy birthday Ododgwu."

@sochi_infiniti:

"Odogwu Nteje! Happy birthday to you."

@lizzygoldofficial:

"Happy birthday @yuledochie I wish you God blessings in all your endeavors."

@colletteafoni:

"Happy birthday to the king of warriors."

@khalidgeorgeman9:

"Happy birthday brother many more years to you and Gods protection with plenty blessings and favors in Jesus' name."

@tcokafor:

"Happy Birthday Biggest Masquerade."

Yul Edochie praises himself

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul has continued to place himself in the news and he achieves that by hailing himself.

This time, he shared why he considers himself the best actor in Africa, and he had social media users reacting to it.

Some fans have a way of responding to his posts by linking them with the issues of his marriage, and they slammed him again.

