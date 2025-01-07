Movie star Regina Daniels and her man, Senator Ned Nwoko, were spotted among the important personalities that graced the inauguration ceremony of the new Ghanaian president

The actress flooded timelines with beautiful pictures she took with the father of her kids while looking stunning as always

One of the pictures caught them being lovey-dovey with each other and generated sweet reactions from social media users

An array of foreign attendees grace the inauguration ceremony of the new president of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama.

On Tuesday, Dramani Mahama took the oath of office as Ghana’s new president. So many important personalities, including Nollywood star Regina Daniels and her husband, Senator Ned Nwokoe, witnessed the great moment.

Regina Daniels shared new pictures online, showcasing her beauty and unique style. The mother-of-two shared one in a private jet and another where she held her hand and packed him on the cheek from the back.

Fans have not stopped complimenting that actress' look and telling her how lucky she is to have married into wealth.

She wrote:

"Akwaaba. Here in Ghana for the inauguration of the president 🇬🇭."

See the post below:

It will be recalled that Regina just returned from vacation with her sweet mother. She posted about her privileged life and how she should not have it any other way.

Regina Daniel's post sparked online buzz

Read some reactions below:

@val_loveday:

"When will you start a relationship therapy..... Cos me and 99 others needs to ball like you.. you made the right choice in marriage."

@sarah_odira:

"Hey mami, u are undeniably beautiful, plus I really to love your dress sense and carriage."

@that_turban_girl:

"You look very Beautiful 😍😍😍😍, we have lovely designs (Headpieces) that you will absolutely love."

@oobedhopes_:

"I told y’all @regina.daniels is a Ghanaian and she’s from Accra Ghana..welcome Akos. I hope you aren’t going back to Nigeria..stay with us ma’am🙌❤️🇬🇭."

@jennifernanozie:

"You look so absolutely gorgeous😍."

@ubaida6632:

"Akwaaba beautiful 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰❤."

@phrankyp:

"This girl isn't on our level anymorELAe😂😂 she now dine with presidents😂 Biko Regina Nwa nnem, Brother Ned no get elder sister? Bcos Nne you are not just existing, you are LIVING😂😂."

@spongee_1:

"Boys chase ur dreams oo that’s money and everything will urs forever."

@caro_tiff_aust:

"Does his excellency have heena😂otherwise looking gorgeous as always💃🏾."

@korleteygrace:

"Welcome Accra, Ghana I love your smile ,at independent Square."

@kelechi192023:

"U too fine wetin happen."

@pretty_timtim:

"This babe fine abeg no be lie❤️❤️❤️."

@prettytall__girl:

"You always know what to wear for every occasion."

Regina Daniels shares how she met her hubby

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Regina Daniels opened up about her relationship and how she met her husband for many years.

During a live Instagram session, she also shared her mother's role in getting her married and how their family reacted to her marriage plan.

She added that many thought she had no choice before marrying Ned Nwoko, and she dished out advice to her fans.

