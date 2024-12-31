Nollywood actress Judy Austin has turned a year older to the joy of her numerous fans on social media

On December 31, 2024, the movie star took to her Instagram to celebrate her big day with a stunning photo

Judy showered praises on herself in her birthday caption and netizens reacted to what she had to say

Nigerian actress Judy Austin has taken to social media to celebrate her birthday in style, to the joy of her fans.

The controversial movie star turned a year older on December 31, 2024, and she shared the news on her official Instagram page.

It is a tradition for celebrities to post lovely photos of themselves on their birthdays, and Judy was not left out.

In her Instagram post, Judy Austin posted a photo of herself rocking a body-hugging floor-length red dress with several flowery details around the bust and neck area.

The controversial actress accompanied the photo with a lengthy caption in which she showered praise on herself, including calling herself a warrior queen and an inspiration to many. Yul Edochie’s second wife also thanked God for loving her.

In her words:

“Happy beautiful birthday to a Queen. IJELE ISI MMILI JI OFOR. A Warrior Queen.

An Angel on Earth. An inspiration to so many. The happiest soul I know. God's favourite daughter. Thank you Lord for the Grace to witness yet another birthday. Your Love and mercies are sufficient to me, Lord. You love me too much. I'm too BLESSED.”

See her photo below:

Fans celebrate Judy Austin’s birthday

Judy Austin’s birthday announcement was met with celebration from many of her fans. Read some of their well-wishes below:

Ogembaadinam:

“Happy birthday mama.”

mardy_styling:

“Happy birthday darling Judy.”

adaclet18_8:

“Happy birthday 🎉🎂🎈🎊 🎁 ijele age gracefully Nwanyioma.”

blossoms.bills:

“This lady is beautiful.”

officaljennyjessy9:

“Happy birthday mama God bless your new age 🎂❤️❤️”

ladies_palace_wears:

“Happy birthday pretty ❤️.”

djmelodice:

“Happy birthday 🎉🎂... More life to you.”

Solowise_wisdom:

“Happy birthday ijele odogwu 🎂🎊”

bags.shadesbyiv:

“Happy birthday to you ❤️.”

Luckyben_official:

“Happy Amazing Birthday Mrs Yul Edochie❤️❤️❤️.”

Reginarichard2849:

“Oh my God. You look beautiful happy birthday 🎂 🥳.”

Khalidgeorgeman9:

“Happy birthday the real Queen.. Yul’s heartbeat .. May you continue to be blessed in Jesus name.❤️❤️🎁🎁🎁🎁🎁🙏.”

Zandue:

“Happy happy blessed birthday Judy you are truly indeed a beautiful girl❤️.”

Tosin Silverdam reacts to Judy's 'gatewoman' video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that celebrity blogger, Tosin Silverdam, reacted to the video of Judy Austin running to open the gate for Yul on Christmas day.

The media personality was seen laughing hard at Yul and Judy’s display before he pointed out how she was his gate woman.

According to Silverdam, someone said that Judy ‘stole’ Yul from his first wife, May Edochie, and she was still working as his gatewoman.

