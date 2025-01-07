Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has once again tackled her in-law Judy Austin on social media, to the surprise of fans

The veteran movie star gave Judy a new name as she blasted the young actress and her supporters online

Rita Edochie’s shady message to Judy Austin started an online discussion with netizens taking sides

Veteran actress Rita Edochie is back in the news for throwing shade at Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Recall that since Yul Edochie ‘betrayed’ his first wife, May, and got his actress colleague, Judy Austin, pregnant, Rita Edochie had dedicated her time to dragging the controversial couple.

Fans react as Rita Edochie calls Judy Austin 'Juju Whorestin'. Photos: @ritaedochie, @judyaustin1

The year 2025 was no different for Rita, as she began dragging Judy Austin only a few days into the new year.

In an Instagram post, the veteran actress gave Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy, a new name while criticising her and her supporters.

According to Rita, anybody who supports ‘Juju Whorestin’ must be "birds of a feather". In the post’s caption, the veteran actress also said that Judy Austin’s supporters were probably products of polygamous homes and members of the association of ‘husband stealers’.

However, the veteran actress said that karma was real no matter how many years it took because it must come to pass.

See Rita Edochie’s post below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie shades Judy Austin

Rita Edochie’s latest post about Judy Austin raised some comments from Nigerians. Several of them told the veteran actress to leave Yul and his second wife alone while others cheered her on.

Read their reactions below:

Miz_mimiii:

“Rest madam!! You fit be household enemy with this movement. Crying more than the berieved all the time.”

sharon_keduka:

“This matter too pain this woman, I heard it also pains Yul's mother but she doesn't come online to say it.”

amandasignatures:

“E.g Blessing CEO😂 See who she ended up with. It’s really a case of “Bird of same feathers”.”

only1crownking:

“Move on mama.”

emcee_reborn:

“Aunty Rita,The 'good' weapon fashioned against Judy and Yul😂.”

zaff.yarmani1:

“Always wanting to be relevant with Judy’s name if u love yul at all for the sake of her mum give it a break,after all May is already doing well let Yaweh judge her give it a break u have tried dis agadi ekwenka, mama lesi for onitsha u think we dnt know ur story back 2006.”

nailsby.maygold:

“I’m tired of this topic . 🤦‍♀️ if men are objects that can be snatched, then why haven’t you snatched it back . Saying another woman SNATCHED or STOLE your man is still the biggest joke I’ve heard from women since I came to this world . You mean your man didn’t want to leave you , it was the woman that snatched him from you ?? Okay then take him back 🤷‍♀️.”

janet.nkiruka:

“The competition is obvious thank God May edochie refused to be numbered, my goodness na dis thing she for dey see. Judy Austin prepare for polygamy shaa.”

exquezeetlingerie:

“He traded the beautiful family God gave him for nothing, Intelligent wife and very intelligent kids for nothing.”

Mainkwain:

“Tell them mama, same people everywhere.”

Yul Edochie celebrates 43rd birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actor Yul Edochie celebrated his 43rd birthday on January 7, 2025, and used the opportunity to thank God for the gift of life.

He said that he was in his true element, hailed himself in Igbo, and noted that he was the king of warriors.

The role interpreter decreed that 2025 shall be the best year of his life in Jesus' name.

