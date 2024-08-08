“Agba Ripper, Settle Denilson Igwe”: Mark Angel’s ‘Big Boy’ Lifestyle in New Clip Triggers Reactions
- Mark Angel has finally broken his silence days after being called out by his former associate Denilson Igwe
- Emmanuella's uncle shared a new video of him showing off his 'big boy' lifestyle while acknowledging God
- As expected, Mark Angel's video has spurred reactions from his fans and followers, with many dragging him
Popular skit maker Mark Angel has returned to social media days after his former colleague Denilson Igwe made several allegations against him on a podcast.
Legit.ng recalls reporting that Denilson claimed that Mark lied about Emmanuella, adding that the young skit maker didn't buy a house for her parents.
Denilson further alleged that he was the real founder of the Mark Angel House of Comedy, but it was stolen from him. He also accused Mark of paying stipends to colleagues featured in his skits.
Mark Angel breaks silence
The skit maker shared a video of him and a colleague leaving an airstrip with their bags.
He captioned the video:
"God is the greatest."
Watch Mark Angel's new video below:
People react to Mark Angel's new video
Legit.ng gathered some of the comments, read them below:
itz_haypen:
"God is indeed the greatest. Thanks for always putting a smile on our face, day in day out."
bigmotionworldwide1:
"One sided story eh people dey fight who no fight them."
prynzeuzo:
"@bigmotionworldwide1 inside 10 lie there's still truth inside."
odi_official____:
"@prynzeuzo you dey mind the werey? How come Mark is the only rich one and the rest don’t have kobo."
rachealuzoigwegmail.co:
"Go and settle Denison Igwe."
iamjulie_berry:
"Na why the money nor dey show for your body."
lil_smoke092_:
"Them go surely hate, No panic."
jerryedwin5003:
"The good have blessed you for life enjoy bro we all loves you keep the good life be."
lebrun_rj:
"Modernized Sam Larry."
annieberkmeyer:
"Upon all the money wey you get from being greedy, see as you dey like hospital patient."
davis_agu:
"They said you're the richest content creator in Nigeria. Is it true? Where you de put the money so?"
deraxxc:
"This guy resemble person wey go Dey corny."
itzvibesyoung:
"Who be your stylist ?, abi stinginess no gree you get stylist?"
slow__xx:
"Agba ripper."
iamdeebayo:
"Den talk say you are so wicked… And I can see it in that your wicked smile…"
ruby_morgan1:
"Guy go respond to the accusations directed at you and stop all these shenanigans wey u dey post."
Emmanuella allegedly replies to Denilson Igwe
Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Emmanuella, in a voice note, allegedly slammed Denilson Igwe and said people should not pay him any attention.
The teenage skit maker also allegedly called Igwe a madman who loves to walk around the street.
This was after Denilson Igwe made several allegations against Mark Angel.
